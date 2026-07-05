Kate McEvoy

Kate McEvoy

bowler

Full name:Kate McEvoy
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2026 Teams

Dragons Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches13
Innings11
Overs31.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs194
Wickets5
Avg38.8
SR37.2
Eco6.25
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches13
Innings4
Not outs2
Runs9
Balls Faced12
Avg4.5
SR75
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest5
Hundreds0

Kate McEvoy Schedule & Results

Another Players

Gillian, Jemma

Gillian, Jemma

Murray, Cara

Murray, Cara

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Armstrong, Bella

Armstrong, Bella

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

Caulfield, Amy

Caulfield, Amy

Jackson, Jennifer

Jackson, Jennifer

Fisher, Aoife

Fisher, Aoife

Harrison, Abbi

Harrison, Abbi

Mcgraham, Lucy

Mcgraham, Lucy