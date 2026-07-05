Amy Caulfield

Amy Caulfield

all rounder

Full name:Amy Caulfield
Nationality:Ireland

Teams

2026 Teams

Dragons Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches6
Innings4
Overs11.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs78
Wickets1
Avg78
SR66
Eco7.09
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches6
Innings2
Not outs1
Runs17
Balls Faced46
Avg17
SR36.95
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest17
Hundreds0

Amy Caulfield Schedule & Results

Another Players

Gillian, Jemma

Gillian, Jemma

Murray, Cara

Murray, Cara

Forbes, Sarah

Forbes, Sarah

Armstrong, Bella

Armstrong, Bella

Prendergast, Orla

Prendergast, Orla

Jackson, Jennifer

Jackson, Jennifer

McEvoy, Kate

McEvoy, Kate

Fisher, Aoife

Fisher, Aoife

Harrison, Abbi

Harrison, Abbi

Mcgraham, Lucy

Mcgraham, Lucy