International career

Orla Patricia Prendergast was born on 1 June 2002. She is an Irish cricketer who plays for Ireland and Dragons. She started playing international cricket when she was young. Since then, she became an important player for the Irish women's team. Prendergast plays both One Day Internationals (WODI) and Twenty20 Internationals (WT20I). She is known as a reliable and skilled batter.

2019

August: Selected for Ireland Women's T20I squad for the Netherlands Quadrangular Series.

8 August: Played her first WT20I match against the Netherlands in Deventer.

August: Joined Ireland squad for ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier in Scotland.

2021

September: Named in Ireland Women's ODI squad for series against Zimbabwe, which was Zimbabwe’s first WODI series.

5 October: Played her first WODI match against Zimbabwe in Harare.

November: Part of Ireland team for the Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

November: Scored her first WODI century, 122 not out from 107 balls, against Sri Lanka at Stormont, Belfast.

2024

November: Included in Ireland squad for T20I and ODI tour to Bangladesh.

Named on shortlist of four players for the 2024 ICC Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Year.

2025

April: Played in Ireland squad for Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Pakistan.

18 April: Last recorded WODI match against Scotland Women in Lahore.

WODI

Matches: 40

Runs: 954

Batting Average: 29

Fours: 86

Sixes: 7

WT20I

Matches: 49

Runs: 1,133

Batting Average: 30

Fours: 130

Sixes: 16

Leagues Participation

Orla Prendergast played in important women’s cricket leagues. In 2023, she joined the Trinbago Knight Riders in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. For the 2024–25 season, she was part of the Adelaide Strikers team in the Women’s Big Bash League. These leagues helped her improve her skills and gain more match experience.

Women's Caribbean Premier League

In August 2023, Orla Prendergast signed with the Trinbago Knight Riders to play in the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. She played one match for the team, scoring nine runs while batting at number 3. She also bowled one over without giving any runs.

Year Team Notes 2023 Trinbago Knight Riders Played 1 game, scored 9 runs at No. 3, bowled 1 scoreless over

Women's Big Bash League

In September 2024, Orla Prendergast joined the Adelaide Strikers in the Women’s Big Bash League. She played 7 matches, scored 110 runs with a batting average of 123.59, and took 6 wickets for the team.

Year Team Notes 2023 Trinbago Knight Riders Played 1 game, scored 9 runs at No. 3, bowled 1 scoreless over 2024–25 Adelaide Strikers Played 7 matches, scored 110 runs, took 6 wickets

Domestic career

Orla Prendergast began playing domestic cricket at age 14 when she joined the Scorchers in 2016. She played for the Typhoons from 2019 to 2021. In 2021, while leading as captain, she scored 116 runs in one match. In 2023, Prendergast signed with Western Storm. In her first match, she scored 115 runs. She played ten matches that season and helped the team with both batting and bowling. Later in 2023, she joined the Trinbago Knight Riders for the Women’s Caribbean Premier League. In August 2024, she joined the English team The Blaze for the rest of the season. That year, Prendergast was the top scorer for the Dragons in the Trophy Super20 and the Super 50 Cup. She scored many runs and took wickets with good averages. She also scored 360 runs in 12 matches for Ireland, including a highest score of 122 not out. In September 2024, she joined the Adelaide Strikers for the Women’s Big Bash League season.

Records and achievements

Orla Prendergast won several awards and set records in her cricket career. She showed strong skill both in Ireland and internationally.

In 2024, she was one of four players shortlisted for the ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year award.

In 2024, she scored the most points for the Dragons in the Trophy Super20. She scored 154 runs with a strike rate of 119.38 and an average of 38.50.

In the 2024 Super 50 Cup, she had the highest score with 394 runs, a strike rate of 104.79, and an average of 98.50.

In 2024, playing for Ireland, she scored 360 runs in 12 matches. Her highest score was 122 not out against Sri Lanka in Belfast.

In 2025, she won several awards at the Irish Cricket Awards. These included Player of the Year, Super Series, and Domestic Games.

She holds a series record of 250 runs and 10 catches per series in women’s one-day internationals.

Personal life

Orla Prendergast keeps her personal life private. There is little information about her family and life outside cricket.

Family

Orla Prendergast is not married. She has no children. Details about other family members are not known.

Finance

Her net worth is between $1 million and $5 million.

Scandals

There are no reports of scandals linked to Orla Prendergast.

Fans

She has about 600 followers on Instagram.