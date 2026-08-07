Keon Joseph

Keon Joseph

bowler

Full name:Keon Joseph

Teams

2023 Teams

Baltimore Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4652
Innings8752
Overs914.426.25.0
Balls---
Maidens17220
Runs304414545
Wickets11042
Avg27.6736.2522.5
SR49.8939.515
Eco3.325.59
BB841
4w510
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches4652
Innings5932
Not outs2411
Runs18660
Balls Faced0131
Avg5.3130
SR046.150
Fours010
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest2040
Hundreds000

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