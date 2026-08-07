Keon Joseph
bowler
|Full name:
|Keon Joseph
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|5
|2
|Innings
|87
|5
|2
|Overs
|914.4
|26.2
|5.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|172
|2
|0
|Runs
|3044
|145
|45
|Wickets
|110
|4
|2
|Avg
|27.67
|36.25
|22.5
|SR
|49.89
|39.5
|15
|Eco
|3.32
|5.5
|9
|BB
|8
|4
|1
|4w
|5
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|46
|5
|2
|Innings
|59
|3
|2
|Not outs
|24
|1
|1
|Runs
|186
|6
|0
|Balls Faced
|0
|13
|1
|Avg
|5.31
|3
|0
|SR
|0
|46.15
|0
|Fours
|0
|1
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|20
|4
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0