Keron Julius Cottoy

Keron Julius Cottoy

all rounder

Full name:Keron Julius Cottoy
Nationality:Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Botanic Gardens Rangers

Nutmeg Warriors

Titou Gorge Splashers

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches164014
Innings17368
Overs165.4236.022.0
Balls---
Maidens1080
Runs6841199159
Wickets13398
Avg52.6130.7419.87
SR76.4636.316.5
Eco4.125.087.22
BB354
4w011
5w010
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches164014
Innings292911
Not outs787
Runs715567132
Balls Faced0680109
Avg32.52733
SR083.38121.1
Fours04210
Fifties320
Sixies0196
Highest1037227
Hundreds100

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