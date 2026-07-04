Keron Julius Cottoy
all rounder
|Full name:
|Keron Julius Cottoy
|Nationality:
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|40
|14
|Innings
|17
|36
|8
|Overs
|165.4
|236.0
|22.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|10
|8
|0
|Runs
|684
|1199
|159
|Wickets
|13
|39
|8
|Avg
|52.61
|30.74
|19.87
|SR
|76.46
|36.3
|16.5
|Eco
|4.12
|5.08
|7.22
|BB
|3
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|40
|14
|Innings
|29
|29
|11
|Not outs
|7
|8
|7
|Runs
|715
|567
|132
|Balls Faced
|0
|680
|109
|Avg
|32.5
|27
|33
|SR
|0
|83.38
|121.1
|Fours
|0
|42
|10
|Fifties
|3
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|19
|6
|Highest
|103
|72
|27
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0