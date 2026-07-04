Kesavarajugari Anjali Sarvani
bowler
|Full name:
|Kesavarajugari Anjali Sarvani
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium
|Date of Birth (Age):
|August 28, 1997 (25)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Leo
|Height:
|156 cm
|Hometown:
|Adoni, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, India
|Jersey Number:
|28
|Batting Style:
|Left-Hand Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Left Arm Medium
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|27
|Innings
|6
|26
|Overs
|22.0
|73.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|1
|Runs
|191
|407
|Wickets
|3
|29
|Avg
|63.66
|14.03
|SR
|44
|15.1
|Eco
|8.68
|5.57
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|6
|27
|Innings
|2
|15
|Not outs
|1
|6
|Runs
|6
|146
|Balls Faced
|14
|132
|Avg
|6
|16.22
|SR
|42.85
|110.6
|Fours
|0
|11
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|Highest
|4
|26
|Hundreds
|0
|0