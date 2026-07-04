Kesavarajugari Anjali Sarvani

Kesavarajugari Anjali Sarvani

bowler

Full name:Kesavarajugari Anjali Sarvani
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium
Date of Birth (Age):August 28, 1997 (25)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Height:156 cm
Hometown:Adoni, Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:28
Batting Style:Left-Hand Bat
Bowling Style:Left Arm Medium
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Up Warriorz Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches627
Innings626
Overs22.073.0
Balls--
Maidens01
Runs191407
Wickets329
Avg63.6614.03
SR4415.1
Eco8.685.57
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches627
Innings215
Not outs16
Runs6146
Balls Faced14132
Avg616.22
SR42.85110.6
Fours011
Fifties00
Sixies02
Highest426
Hundreds00

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