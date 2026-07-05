Kevin Andre Stoute

Kevin Andre Stoute

all rounder

Full name:Kevin Andre Stoute
Nationality:Barbados

Teams

2023 Teams

Ft Lauderdale Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches76588
Innings111332
Overs1260.0154.26.0
Balls---
Maidens34620
Runs335286362
Wickets154331
Avg21.7626.1562
SR49.0928.0636
Eco2.665.5910.33
BB881
4w900
5w320
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches76588
Innings118546
Not outs1243
Runs2929129984
Balls Faced0097
Avg27.6325.9828
SR0086.59
Fours007
Fifties1690
Sixies001
Highest1868637
Hundreds300

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