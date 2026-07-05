Kevin Andre Stoute
all rounder
|Full name:
|Kevin Andre Stoute
|Nationality:
|Barbados
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|76
|58
|8
|Innings
|111
|33
|2
|Overs
|1260.0
|154.2
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|346
|2
|0
|Runs
|3352
|863
|62
|Wickets
|154
|33
|1
|Avg
|21.76
|26.15
|62
|SR
|49.09
|28.06
|36
|Eco
|2.66
|5.59
|10.33
|BB
|8
|8
|1
|4w
|9
|0
|0
|5w
|3
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|76
|58
|8
|Innings
|118
|54
|6
|Not outs
|12
|4
|3
|Runs
|2929
|1299
|84
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|97
|Avg
|27.63
|25.98
|28
|SR
|0
|0
|86.59
|Fours
|0
|0
|7
|Fifties
|16
|9
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|1
|Highest
|186
|86
|37
|Hundreds
|3
|0
|0