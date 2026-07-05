Kuldeep Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Kuldeep Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|16
|4
|Innings
|6
|13
|4
|Overs
|15.5
|75.3
|14.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|3
|0
|0
|Runs
|52
|335
|84
|Wickets
|2
|9
|2
|Avg
|26
|37.22
|42
|SR
|47.5
|50.33
|42
|Eco
|3.28
|4.43
|6
|BB
|2
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|12
|16
|4
|Innings
|23
|16
|4
|Not outs
|2
|1
|1
|Runs
|553
|209
|43
|Balls Faced
|0
|375
|39
|Avg
|26.33
|13.93
|14.33
|SR
|0
|55.73
|110.25
|Fours
|0
|18
|3
|Fifties
|3
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|92
|33
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0