Kuldeep Singh

Kuldeep Singh

bowler

Full name:Kuldeep Singh
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2023 Teams

Chandigarh Champs

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12164
Innings6134
Overs15.575.314.0
Balls---
Maidens300
Runs5233584
Wickets292
Avg2637.2242
SR47.550.3342
Eco3.284.436
BB221
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches12164
Innings23164
Not outs211
Runs55320943
Balls Faced037539
Avg26.3313.9314.33
SR055.73110.25
Fours0183
Fifties300
Sixies000
Highest923315
Hundreds000

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