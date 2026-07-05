Praveenkumar Sakat Singh
bowler
|Full name:
|Praveenkumar Sakat Singh
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|October 2, 1986(36)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Virgo
|Height:
|180 cm
|Hometown:
|Laprana Village, Shamli District, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Jersey Number:
|8
|Batting Style:
|Right Handed Bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm medium fast
|Social Media:
|Twitter, Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|68
|10
|66
|139
|177
|Innings
|11
|67
|10
|121
|138
|177
|Overs
|268.3
|540.2
|26.0
|2359.4
|1121.4
|615.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|68
|45
|1
|599
|93
|19
|Runs
|697
|2774
|193
|6306
|5336
|4599
|Wickets
|27
|77
|8
|267
|185
|143
|Avg
|25.81
|36.02
|24.12
|23.61
|28.84
|32.16
|SR
|59.66
|42.1
|19.5
|53.02
|36.37
|25.83
|Eco
|2.59
|5.13
|7.42
|2.67
|4.75
|7.46
|BB
|7
|4
|2
|10
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|3
|0
|16
|4
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|17
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|6
|68
|10
|66
|139
|177
|Innings
|10
|33
|3
|99
|88
|86
|Not outs
|0
|12
|0
|5
|15
|30
|Runs
|149
|292
|7
|2110
|1481
|687
|Balls Faced
|159
|331
|16
|2794
|1452
|594
|Avg
|14.9
|13.9
|2.33
|22.44
|20.28
|12.26
|SR
|93.71
|88.21
|43.75
|75.51
|101.99
|115.65
|Fours
|21
|25
|0
|224
|168
|52
|Fifties
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6
|1
|Sixies
|5
|7
|0
|78
|48
|31
|Highest
|40
|54
|6
|98
|64
|76
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0