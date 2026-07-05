Praveenkumar Sakat Singh

Praveenkumar Sakat Singh

bowler

Full name:Praveenkumar Sakat Singh
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):October 2, 1986(36)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:180 cm
Hometown:Laprana Village, Shamli District, Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:8
Batting Style:Right Handed Bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm medium fast
Social Media:Twitter, Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2024 Teams

Manipal Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6681066139177
Innings116710121138177
Overs268.3540.226.02359.41121.4615.5
Balls------
Maidens684515999319
Runs6972774193630653364599
Wickets27778267185143
Avg25.8136.0224.1223.6128.8432.16
SR59.6642.119.553.0236.3725.83
Eco2.595.137.422.674.757.46
BB7421053
4w1301640
5w1001720
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches6681066139177
Innings10333998886
Not outs012051530
Runs149292721101481687
Balls Faced1593311627941452594
Avg14.913.92.3322.4420.2812.26
SR93.7188.2143.7575.51101.99115.65
Fours2125022416852
Fifties0101161
Sixies570784831
Highest40546986476
Hundreds000000

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