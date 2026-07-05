Raman Dutta

Raman Dutta

bowler

Full name:Raman Dutta
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox
Date of Birth (Age):June 23, 1982 ( Age 41)
Zodiac Sign:Cancer
Hometown:Jammu, India

Teams

2023 Teams

Chandigarh Champs

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191720
Innings281720
Overs482.1133.571.0
Balls---
Maidens10110
Runs1419651463
Wickets422223
Avg33.7829.5920.13
SR68.8836.518.52
Eco2.944.866.52
BB653
4w000
5w210
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches191720
Innings271513
Not outs456
Runs3329639
Balls Faced53418144
Avg14.439.65.57
SR62.1753.0388.63
Fours4592
Fifties000
Sixies701
Highest49287
Hundreds000

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