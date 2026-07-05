Raman Dutta
bowler
|Full name:
|Raman Dutta
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
|Date of Birth (Age):
|June 23, 1982 ( Age 41)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Cancer
|Hometown:
|Jammu, India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|17
|20
|Innings
|28
|17
|20
|Overs
|482.1
|133.5
|71.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|101
|1
|0
|Runs
|1419
|651
|463
|Wickets
|42
|22
|23
|Avg
|33.78
|29.59
|20.13
|SR
|68.88
|36.5
|18.52
|Eco
|2.94
|4.86
|6.52
|BB
|6
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|19
|17
|20
|Innings
|27
|15
|13
|Not outs
|4
|5
|6
|Runs
|332
|96
|39
|Balls Faced
|534
|181
|44
|Avg
|14.43
|9.6
|5.57
|SR
|62.17
|53.03
|88.63
|Fours
|45
|9
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|0
|1
|Highest
|49
|28
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0