Lee Yong Lepcha

Lee Yong Lepcha

all rounder

Full name:Lee Yong Lepcha
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263722
Innings363215
Overs380.0174.033.1
Balls---
Maidens5660
Runs1451949303
Wickets37114
Avg39.2186.2775.75
SR61.6294.949.75
Eco3.815.459.13
BB521
4w000
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches263722
Innings393318
Not outs451
Runs59546559
Balls Faced1545873162
Avg1716.63.47
SR38.5153.2636.41
Fours88372
Fifties310
Sixies000
Highest58659
Hundreds000

Another Players

Sangma, Chengkam

Sangma, Chengkam

Praad, Sankar

Praad, Sankar

Bind, Jyoti

Bind, Jyoti

Sherpa, Galpo

Sherpa, Galpo

Singh, Anureet

Singh, Anureet

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Chaudhary, Ishwar

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Malik, Ankur Sohanveer

Thapa, Asish

Thapa, Asish

Karki, Kishan

Karki, Kishan

Tamang, Plazor

Tamang, Plazor