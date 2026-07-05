Lee Yong Lepcha
all rounder
|Full name:
|Lee Yong Lepcha
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|37
|22
|Innings
|36
|32
|15
|Overs
|380.0
|174.0
|33.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|56
|6
|0
|Runs
|1451
|949
|303
|Wickets
|37
|11
|4
|Avg
|39.21
|86.27
|75.75
|SR
|61.62
|94.9
|49.75
|Eco
|3.81
|5.45
|9.13
|BB
|5
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|26
|37
|22
|Innings
|39
|33
|18
|Not outs
|4
|5
|1
|Runs
|595
|465
|59
|Balls Faced
|1545
|873
|162
|Avg
|17
|16.6
|3.47
|SR
|38.51
|53.26
|36.41
|Fours
|88
|37
|2
|Fifties
|3
|1
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|58
|65
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0