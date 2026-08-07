Ishwar Haribhai Chaudhary
bowler
|Full name:
|Ishwar Haribhai Chaudhary
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|43
|31
|Innings
|93
|43
|31
|Overs
|1756.4
|348.4
|100.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|357
|22
|3
|Runs
|5933
|1799
|776
|Wickets
|190
|56
|31
|Avg
|31.22
|32.12
|25.03
|SR
|55.47
|37.35
|19.35
|Eco
|3.37
|5.15
|7.76
|BB
|11
|4
|3
|4w
|9
|1
|0
|5w
|14
|0
|0
|10w
|2
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|54
|43
|31
|Innings
|75
|27
|16
|Not outs
|34
|5
|7
|Runs
|285
|140
|47
|Balls Faced
|621
|172
|66
|Avg
|6.95
|6.36
|5.22
|SR
|45.89
|81.39
|71.21
|Fours
|31
|10
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|11
|10
|1
|Highest
|29
|33
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0