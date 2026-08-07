Ishwar Haribhai Chaudhary

Ishwar Haribhai Chaudhary

bowler

Full name:Ishwar Haribhai Chaudhary
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Mumbai Spartans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches544331
Innings934331
Overs1756.4348.4100.0
Balls---
Maidens357223
Runs59331799776
Wickets1905631
Avg31.2232.1225.03
SR55.4737.3519.35
Eco3.375.157.76
BB1143
4w910
5w1400
10w200

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches544331
Innings752716
Not outs3457
Runs28514047
Balls Faced62117266
Avg6.956.365.22
SR45.8981.3971.21
Fours31103
Fifties000
Sixies11101
Highest293314
Hundreds000

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