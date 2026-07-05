Plazor Tamang
all rounder
|Full name:
|Plazor Tamang
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|36
|27
|Innings
|38
|34
|22
|Overs
|509.2
|226.4
|52.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|147
|11
|1
|Runs
|1549
|1191
|415
|Wickets
|65
|23
|11
|Avg
|23.83
|51.78
|37.72
|SR
|47.01
|59.13
|28.72
|Eco
|3.04
|5.25
|7.87
|BB
|9
|3
|2
|4w
|4
|0
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|22
|36
|27
|Innings
|35
|35
|24
|Not outs
|3
|3
|2
|Runs
|577
|445
|148
|Balls Faced
|1301
|825
|241
|Avg
|18.03
|13.9
|6.72
|SR
|44.35
|53.93
|61.41
|Fours
|80
|43
|15
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|8
|6
|1
|Highest
|106
|47
|27
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0