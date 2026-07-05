Plazor Tamang

Plazor Tamang

all rounder

Full name:Plazor Tamang
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Sikkim

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223627
Innings383422
Overs509.2226.452.4
Balls---
Maidens147111
Runs15491191415
Wickets652311
Avg23.8351.7837.72
SR47.0159.1328.72
Eco3.045.257.87
BB932
4w400
5w500
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches223627
Innings353524
Not outs332
Runs577445148
Balls Faced1301825241
Avg18.0313.96.72
SR44.3553.9361.41
Fours804315
Fifties100
Sixies861
Highest1064727
Hundreds100

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