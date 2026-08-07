Loyiso Enziwe Dlamini

Loyiso Enziwe Dlamini

batsman

Full name:Loyiso Enziwe Dlamini
Nationality:Eswatini

Teams

2026 Teams

Eswatini

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings22
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs1313
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco1313
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings44
Not outs11
Runs2727
Balls Faced3737
Avg99
SR72.9772.97
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest1414
Hundreds00

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