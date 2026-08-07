Loyiso Enziwe Dlamini
batsman
|Full name:
|Loyiso Enziwe Dlamini
|Nationality:
|Eswatini
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|13
|13
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|13
|13
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|37
|37
|Avg
|9
|9
|SR
|72.97
|72.97
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|14
|14
|Hundreds
|0
|0