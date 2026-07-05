Manpreet Singh
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Manpreet Singh
|Nationality:
|Italy
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|10
|20
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|10
|20
|Innings
|16
|7
|16
|Not outs
|5
|0
|5
|Runs
|191
|57
|191
|Balls Faced
|210
|119
|210
|Avg
|17.36
|8.14
|17.36
|SR
|90.95
|47.89
|90.95
|Fours
|14
|6
|14
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|3
|Highest
|36
|26
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0