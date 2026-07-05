Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh

wicket keeper

Full name:Manpreet Singh
Nationality:Italy
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2025 Teams

Italy

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches201020
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueT20iList aT20
Matches201020
Innings16716
Not outs505
Runs19157191
Balls Faced210119210
Avg17.368.1417.36
SR90.9547.8990.95
Fours14614
Fifties000
Sixies303
Highest362636
Hundreds000

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