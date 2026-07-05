Mansingh Ramesh Nigade
batsman
|Full name:
|Mansingh Ramesh Nigade
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|7
|4
|Innings
|13
|4
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|284
|81
|Balls Faced
|763
|123
|Avg
|21.84
|20.25
|SR
|37.22
|65.85
|Fours
|39
|14
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|53
|30
|Hundreds
|0
|0