Mansingh Ramesh Nigade

Mansingh Ramesh Nigade

batsman

Full name:Mansingh Ramesh Nigade
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2023 Teams

Seattle Thunderbolts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches74
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches74
Innings134
Not outs00
Runs28481
Balls Faced763123
Avg21.8420.25
SR37.2265.85
Fours3914
Fifties10
Sixies10
Highest5330
Hundreds00

Another Players

Chitneni, Shreyas

Chitneni, Shreyas

Siegertsz, Cinci

Siegertsz, Cinci

Simhadri, Phani

Simhadri, Phani

Posanipally, Rohan

Posanipally, Rohan

Prajith, Mudi

Prajith, Mudi

Nama, Rahul

Nama, Rahul

Mullapudi, Mahidhar

Mullapudi, Mahidhar

Ranjane, Shubham

Ranjane, Shubham

Hassan, Mehdi

Hassan, Mehdi

Bodugum, Akhilesh Reddy

Bodugum, Akhilesh Reddy