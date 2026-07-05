Matias Brasier

Matias Brasier

bowler

Full name:Matias Brasier
Nationality:Finland

Teams

2023 Teams

Finland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs6.56.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs7979
Wickets11
Avg7979
SR4141
Eco11.5611.56
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Not outs11
Runs22
Balls Faced99
Avg11
SR22.2222.22
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest11
Hundreds00

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