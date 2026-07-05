Matias Brasier
bowler
|Full name:
|Matias Brasier
|Nationality:
|Finland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.5
|6.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|79
|79
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|79
|79
|SR
|41
|41
|Eco
|11.56
|11.56
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|2
|2
|Balls Faced
|9
|9
|Avg
|1
|1
|SR
|22.22
|22.22
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|1
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0