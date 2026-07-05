Matthew Tully Jenkinson

Matthew Tully Jenkinson

all rounder

Full name:Matthew Tully Jenkinson
Nationality:Finland

Teams

2023 Teams

Finland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings22
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5151
Wickets22
Avg25.525.5
SR1818
Eco8.58.5
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs8989
Balls Faced7979
Avg17.817.8
SR112.65112.65
Fours55
Fifties00
Sixies55
Highest3434
Hundreds00

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