Matthew Tully Jenkinson
all rounder
|Full name:
|Matthew Tully Jenkinson
|Nationality:
|Finland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|51
|51
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|25.5
|25.5
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|8.5
|8.5
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|89
|89
|Balls Faced
|79
|79
|Avg
|17.8
|17.8
|SR
|112.65
|112.65
|Fours
|5
|5
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|5
|5
|Highest
|34
|34
|Hundreds
|0
|0