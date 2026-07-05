Mehrab Hossain Johsy
bowler
|Full name:
|Mehrab Hossain Johsy
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|15
|6
|Innings
|2
|14
|5
|Overs
|30.0
|72.0
|15.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|6
|4
|0
|Runs
|99
|411
|145
|Wickets
|2
|9
|4
|Avg
|49.5
|45.66
|36.25
|SR
|90
|48
|22.5
|Eco
|3.3
|5.7
|9.66
|BB
|2
|4
|1
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|15
|6
|Innings
|1
|14
|6
|Not outs
|0
|4
|1
|Runs
|5
|113
|49
|Balls Faced
|19
|161
|60
|Avg
|5
|11.3
|9.8
|SR
|26.31
|70.18
|81.66
|Fours
|1
|9
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|2
|Highest
|5
|44
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0