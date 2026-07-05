Mehrab Hossain Johsy

Mehrab Hossain Johsy

bowler

Full name:Mehrab Hossain Johsy

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1156
Innings2145
Overs30.072.015.0
Balls---
Maidens640
Runs99411145
Wickets294
Avg49.545.6636.25
SR904822.5
Eco3.35.79.66
BB241
4w010
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1156
Innings1146
Not outs041
Runs511349
Balls Faced1916160
Avg511.39.8
SR26.3170.1881.66
Fours192
Fifties000
Sixies022
Highest54416
Hundreds000

Another Players

Evans, Laurie

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Malik, Shoaib

Malik, Shoaib

Hasan, Mehedy

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Bopara, Ravi

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Smith, Dwayne

Smith, Dwayne

Wright, Luke

Wright, Luke

Simmons, Lendl

Simmons, Lendl

Akmal, Umar

Akmal, Umar

Irfan, Mohammad

Irfan, Mohammad

Williams, Kesrick

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