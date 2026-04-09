Mehedy Hasan Miraz

International career

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was born on 25 October 1997 in Khulna, Bangladesh. He plays for the national cricket team. He bats with his right hand and bowls right-arm off-spin. He is known as a bowling all-rounder. Before joining the senior team, he played for Bangladesh in the Under-19 squad. After strong performances there, he got a call-up to the main team. Since then, he has become a regular name in Test and ODI squads and has played many important matches for Bangladesh.

2015–2016: In December 2015, Miraz was named captain of Bangladesh for the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. He helped his team reach the semi-finals and then win the third-place match. On 11 February 2016, he was awarded Player of the Tournament after scoring 242 runs and taking 12 wickets in 6 matches.

2016: On 20 October, Miraz made his Test debut against England in Chattogram. He opened the bowling and took a five-wicket haul in the first innings. In just his second Test, he took three five-fors in two matches and finished the series with 19 wickets. He was named Player of the Series — the first Bangladeshi to win it in a debut series. After this, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh gifted him a house.

2017: Miraz made his ODI debut on 25 March against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. He dismissed Kusal Mendis for his first ODI wicket. He also made his T20I debut on 6 April against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

2018: In July, he got his first away five-wicket haul in a Test match against the West Indies at Sabina Park. In November, he recorded the best match figures by a Bangladeshi bowler in Tests — 12 wickets for 117 runs — against West Indies.

2019: Miraz was part of Bangladesh’s squad for the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. He took 6 wickets and had the best economy rate (5.08) among Bangladesh bowlers in the tournament.

2020: In December, he was picked for the ODI series against the West Indies.

2021: On 4 February, he scored his first Test century against the West Indies. On 13 February, he became the fastest Bangladeshi to 100 Test wickets, reaching the mark in 24 matches. On 22 January, he took 4/25 in an ODI vs West Indies, helping Bangladesh to a 3–0 series win. By May, he became the No. 2 ranked ODI bowler in ICC Rankings — only the third Bangladeshi to reach that spot.

2022: In February, Miraz scored 81 against Afghanistan, setting the record for the highest score in a successful ODI chase by a No.8 batter or lower. On 7 December, he hit 100 off 83 balls vs India. That innings included a 148-run partnership with Mahmudullah, the highest for Bangladesh against India in ODIs.

2023: During the ODI World Cup in October, Miraz took his 100th ODI wicket in his 89th match, achieving the milestone against Pakistan.

2024: Continued to feature in all three formats. Maintained a regular spot in the team and contributed with both bat and ball across the series.

2025: In January, he was named in the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy. On 30 April, he scored his second Test century in Chattogram against Zimbabwe. He became the fastest player to complete 2,000 Test runs and 200 wickets for Bangladesh, reaching both in 53 matches.





His last recorded Test match was vs Sri Lanka at SSC Colombo, 25–28 June.



His last recorded ODI was against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on 24 February.



His last T20I was vs Pakistan in Lahore on 1 June.

Leagues Participation

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has played in different T20 leagues along with international cricket. In the BPL, he started with Rajshahi Kings and later joined teams like Khulna Tigers, Chattogram Challengers, and Fortune Barishal. In 2025, he played for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League. These matches gave him more chances to improve his game in different conditions.

BPL

Mehidy Hasan Miraz started playing in the Bangladesh Premier League in the 2016–17 season with Rajshahi Kings. He showed his potential early with both bat and ball and soon became a reliable name in the league. Over the years, he played for several BPL teams, including Khulna Tigers, Chattogram Challengers, and Fortune Barishal. In 2025, he joined Lahore Qalandars for the PSL playoffs while continuing his national duties with Bangladesh.

Year Team Notes 2016–2018/19 Rajshahi Kings Made his BPL debut in 2016–17. Played three seasons with the team. Showed promise with off-spin and lower-order batting. 2019/20 Khulna Tigers Scored 87 against Sylhet Thunder, helping the team chase 158 in 17.5 overs. Played a key all-round role. 2020/21 — Did not play this season. No official reason was announced. 2021/22 Chattogram Challengers Played important matches; stepped down as captain in January. Contributed to key wins in February. 2022/23 — Skipped this season to manage workload. Focused on national team commitments. 2023–2024 Fortune Barishal Took part in BPL 2023/24. Played in the 35th match vs Sylhet Strikers on 17 February 2024. 2024/25 Khulna Tigers Returned to the Khulna Tigers. Participated in the season before joining Lahore Qalandars in May for the PSL playoffs. 2025 — (PSL: Lahore Qalandars) Joined Lahore Qalandars in May 2025 for PSL X playoffs while continuing to play for the national team. Did not take part in BPL 2025.

Domestic career

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was born in Khalispur Thana under Khulna district and grew up in Khulna city. He started playing cricket at the age of 8 and trained at the Kashipur Cricket Academy. He was first noticed during the Under-14 national tournament and learned off-spin from Sheikh Salahuddin.

He made his List A debut on 12 November 2014, playing for Brothers Union against Kalabagan CA at Savar. On 16 February 2015, he made his first-class debut for Khulna Division against Rajshahi Division in Mirpur, where he scored 51 runs and took four wickets.

Miraz played his first T20 match on 9 November 2016 for Rajshahi Kings in the BPL. He continued with the team and was picked again for the 2018–19 season. In 2019, he joined Khulna Tigers for the 2019–20 BPL. Later, he played for Chattogram Challengers in the 2021–22 BPL season.

His last recorded List A match was on 12 April 2025 for Mohammedan against Abahani Ltd at Mirpur. His last T20 match was on 1 June 2025 against Pakistan in Lahore. His most recent first-class appearance was in June 2025 during the Test match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Colombo. In May 2025, he also signed with Lahore Qalandars to play in the PSL X playoffs.

Records and achievements

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has made a strong impact in international cricket through his performances with both bat and ball. Over the years, he has broken records and earned individual awards that highlight his value to the Bangladesh national team. Below is a list of his notable achievements by year:

2021: Became the fastest Bangladeshi to reach 100 Test wickets, achieving the milestone in 24 matches.

2022: Ended the year as the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh across all formats. Named in Wisden’s Men’s ODI Team of the Year.

2023: In October, during the ODI World Cup, he reached 100 ODI wickets in just 89 matches.

2025: On 30 April, became the fastest Bangladeshi to achieve the double of 2000 Test runs and 200 wickets, doing so in 53 matches. Became only the second all-rounder in Test history to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on the same day. On 14 May, he received the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2025.

Personal life

Mehidy Hasan Miraz keeps his personal life mostly private but shares some important details. He comes from a modest family and has worked hard to build his career with support from his loved ones.

Family

Miraz married his long-time fiancée, Rabeya Akhter Priti, on 21 March 2019. The marriage came after the difficult time of the Christchurch terror attack that affected him and his teammates. His father, Md Jalal Hossain, drives an autorickshaw, and his mother, Minara Begum, takes care of the home. He also has a sister named Rummna Mimma.

Finance

By 2024, Miraz’s net worth is about $3 million. He earns from playing for the Bangladesh Cricket Board, participating in domestic leagues like the BPL, and brand endorsements. His steady performance helps his income grow.

Home and Cars

As of May 2025, Miraz lives with his family in a small two-room tin house in Khulna’s Khalishpur area. The Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, ordered a new house for him, and plans are in place to find a good spot to build it.

Scandals

On 15 March 2019, Miraz and his teammates were near the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch when a terror attack happened. This event had a deep effect on him and the team.

Fans

Miraz has about 140,000 followers on Instagram.