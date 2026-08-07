Mohammad Irfan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Irfan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|60
|22
|52
|126
|156
|Innings
|6
|60
|22
|93
|125
|154
|Overs
|118.4
|518.1
|75.3
|1424.1
|1066.4
|580.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|15
|31
|0
|239
|76
|20
|Runs
|389
|2549
|562
|4779
|5092
|3912
|Wickets
|10
|83
|16
|178
|176
|161
|Avg
|38.9
|30.71
|35.12
|26.84
|28.93
|24.29
|SR
|71.2
|37.45
|28.31
|48
|36.36
|21.62
|Eco
|3.27
|4.91
|7.44
|3.35
|4.77
|6.74
|BB
|4
|4
|2
|11
|5
|4
|4w
|0
|2
|0
|6
|3
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|4
|60
|22
|52
|126
|156
|Innings
|7
|33
|4
|66
|67
|29
|Not outs
|2
|21
|4
|23
|44
|17
|Runs
|28
|48
|4
|252
|154
|49
|Balls Faced
|87
|149
|8
|692
|289
|80
|Avg
|5.6
|4
|0
|5.86
|6.69
|4.08
|SR
|32.18
|32.21
|50
|36.41
|53.28
|61.25
|Fours
|4
|5
|0
|25
|11
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|2
|0
|8
|7
|4
|Highest
|14
|12
|2
|31
|16
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0