Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Irfan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Irfan
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast

Teams

2025 Teams

Lahore Region Blues

Northern Warriors

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4602252126156
Innings6602293125154
Overs118.4518.175.31424.11066.4580.1
Balls------
Maidens153102397620
Runs3892549562477950923912
Wickets108316178176161
Avg38.930.7135.1226.8428.9324.29
SR71.237.4528.314836.3621.62
Eco3.274.917.443.354.776.74
BB4421154
4w020631
5w0001010
10w000100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches4602252126156
Innings7334666729
Not outs2214234417
Runs2848425215449
Balls Faced87149869228980
Avg5.6405.866.694.08
SR32.1832.215036.4153.2861.25
Fours45025112
Fifties000000
Sixies020874
Highest1412231168
Hundreds000000

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