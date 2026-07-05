Michael Anthony Johnson

Michael Anthony Johnson

all rounder

Full name:Michael Anthony Johnson
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2023 Teams

Ft Lauderdale Lions

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2082
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches2082
Innings3072
Not outs121
Runs3844811
Balls Faced10746815
Avg13.249.611
SR35.7570.5873.33
Fours4650
Fifties100
Sixies100
Highest53178
Hundreds000

Another Players

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