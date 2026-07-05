Michael Anthony Johnson
all rounder
|Full name:
|Michael Anthony Johnson
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|8
|2
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|8
|2
|Innings
|30
|7
|2
|Not outs
|1
|2
|1
|Runs
|384
|48
|11
|Balls Faced
|1074
|68
|15
|Avg
|13.24
|9.6
|11
|SR
|35.75
|70.58
|73.33
|Fours
|46
|5
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|53
|17
|8
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0