Mohammad Akram Awan
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Akram Awan
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|23
|125
|129
|3
|Innings
|15
|21
|210
|123
|3
|Overs
|246.1
|164.5
|3361.3
|981.5
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|37
|6
|625
|63
|1
|Runs
|859
|790
|11963
|4522
|96
|Wickets
|17
|19
|416
|148
|3
|Avg
|50.52
|41.57
|28.75
|30.55
|32
|SR
|86.88
|52.05
|48.48
|39.8
|22
|Eco
|3.48
|4.79
|3.55
|4.6
|8.72
|BB
|5
|2
|10
|4
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|18
|6
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|18
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|23
|125
|129
|3
|Innings
|15
|9
|155
|57
|1
|Not outs
|6
|7
|45
|26
|1
|Runs
|24
|14
|944
|237
|7
|Balls Faced
|105
|34
|0
|0
|9
|Avg
|2.66
|7
|8.58
|7.64
|0
|SR
|22.85
|41.17
|0
|0
|77.77
|Fours
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|7
|35
|33
|7
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0