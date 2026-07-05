Mohammad Akram Awan

Mohammad Akram Awan

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Akram Awan
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Bahawalpur Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches9231251293
Innings15212101233
Overs246.1164.53361.3981.511.0
Balls-----
Maidens376625631
Runs85979011963452296
Wickets17194161483
Avg50.5241.5728.7530.5532
SR86.8852.0548.4839.822
Eco3.484.793.554.68.72
BB521042
4w001860
5w101800
10w00100

Batting

LeagueTestOdiFirst classList aT20
Matches9231251293
Innings159155571
Not outs6745261
Runs24149442377
Balls Faced10534009
Avg2.6678.587.640
SR22.8541.170077.77
Fours21000
Fifties00000
Sixies00000
Highest10735337
Hundreds00000

Another Players

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Imran, Mohammad

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Majid, Hasnain

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Moinuddin

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Faisal, Mohammad

Faisal, Mohammad

Khalil, Shayan

Khalil, Shayan

Khurram Ali Shah, Syed

Khurram Ali Shah, Syed

Ammar, Mohammad

Ammar, Mohammad