Mohammad Sarwar
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Sarwar
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|15
|15
|Innings
|23
|8
|12
|Overs
|145.3
|30.0
|34.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|22
|0
|0
|Runs
|553
|129
|259
|Wickets
|9
|6
|16
|Avg
|61.44
|21.5
|16.18
|SR
|97
|30
|12.87
|Eco
|3.8
|4.3
|7.54
|BB
|2
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|15
|15
|Innings
|37
|15
|14
|Not outs
|5
|4
|3
|Runs
|761
|442
|245
|Balls Faced
|1614
|507
|165
|Avg
|23.78
|40.18
|22.27
|SR
|47.14
|87.17
|148.48
|Fours
|100
|36
|21
|Fifties
|4
|2
|0
|Sixies
|12
|10
|9
|Highest
|148
|119
|38
|Hundreds
|1
|1
|0