Mohammad Sarwar

Mohammad Sarwar

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Sarwar
Nationality:Pakistan

Teams

2026 Teams

Bahawalpur Region

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches201515
Innings23812
Overs145.330.034.2
Balls---
Maidens2200
Runs553129259
Wickets9616
Avg61.4421.516.18
SR973012.87
Eco3.84.37.54
BB234
4w001
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches201515
Innings371514
Not outs543
Runs761442245
Balls Faced1614507165
Avg23.7840.1822.27
SR47.1487.17148.48
Fours1003621
Fifties420
Sixies12109
Highest14811938
Hundreds110

Another Players

Ali, Asif

Ali, Asif

Imran, Mohammad

Imran, Mohammad

Junaid, Mohammad

Junaid, Mohammad

Sudais, Mohammad

Sudais, Mohammad

Majid, Hasnain

Majid, Hasnain

Moinuddin

Moinuddin

Faisal, Mohammad

Faisal, Mohammad

Khalil, Shayan

Khalil, Shayan

Khurram Ali Shah, Syed

Khurram Ali Shah, Syed

Ammar, Mohammad

Ammar, Mohammad