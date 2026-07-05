Mohammad Shahin Alam

Mohammad Shahin Alam

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Shahin Alam
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

City Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings42
Overs37.016.0
Balls--
Maidens40
Runs150110
Wickets33
Avg5036.66
SR7432
Eco4.056.87
BB23
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings41
Not outs31
Runs91
Balls Faced291
Avg90
SR31.03100
Fours20
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest91
Hundreds00

Another Players

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Rahman, Aminur

Rahman, Aminur

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Hayet, Shafiul

Hayet, Shafiul

Rahman, Naimur

Rahman, Naimur

Mia, Rubel

Mia, Rubel

Sheik, Joyraz

Sheik, Joyraz

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam