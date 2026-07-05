Mohammad Shahin Alam
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Shahin Alam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|4
|2
|Overs
|37.0
|16.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|4
|0
|Runs
|150
|110
|Wickets
|3
|3
|Avg
|50
|36.66
|SR
|74
|32
|Eco
|4.05
|6.87
|BB
|2
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|4
|1
|Not outs
|3
|1
|Runs
|9
|1
|Balls Faced
|29
|1
|Avg
|9
|0
|SR
|31.03
|100
|Fours
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|9
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0