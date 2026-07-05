Rubel Mia

Rubel Mia

batsman

Full name:Rubel Mia
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2026 Teams

Sylhet Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13411
Innings2143
Overs6.066.310.0
Balls---
Maidens120
Runs1443458
Wickets0123
Avg036.1619.33
SR033.2520
Eco2.336.525.8
BB031
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches13411
Innings23311
Not outs012
Runs26783312
Balls Faced401147276
Avg1324.4634.66
SR6568.26113.04
Fours37732
Fifties042
Sixies0118
Highest258776
Hundreds000

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