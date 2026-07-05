Rubel Mia
batsman
|Full name:
|Rubel Mia
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|34
|11
|Innings
|2
|14
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|66.3
|10.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|2
|0
|Runs
|14
|434
|58
|Wickets
|0
|12
|3
|Avg
|0
|36.16
|19.33
|SR
|0
|33.25
|20
|Eco
|2.33
|6.52
|5.8
|BB
|0
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|34
|11
|Innings
|2
|33
|11
|Not outs
|0
|1
|2
|Runs
|26
|783
|312
|Balls Faced
|40
|1147
|276
|Avg
|13
|24.46
|34.66
|SR
|65
|68.26
|113.04
|Fours
|3
|77
|32
|Fifties
|0
|4
|2
|Sixies
|0
|11
|8
|Highest
|25
|87
|76
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0