Shafiul Hayet

Shafiul Hayet

batsman

Full name:Shafiul Hayet
Nationality:Bangladesh

Teams

2023 Teams

City Club

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1163
Innings020
Overs07.00
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs0470
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco06.710
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1163
Innings2152
Not outs001
Runs036718
Balls Faced449912
Avg024.4618
SR073.54150
Fours0413
Fifties020
Sixies070
Highest06618
Hundreds000

Another Players

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Gem, Zakirul Ahmed

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Shahid, Naser Ibnay

Rahman, Aminur

Rahman, Aminur

Halim, Abdul

Halim, Abdul

Rahman, Naimur

Rahman, Naimur

Mia, Rubel

Mia, Rubel

Sheik, Joyraz

Sheik, Joyraz

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam

Naem, Md Ashik-Ul-Alam

Islam, Moinul

Islam, Moinul