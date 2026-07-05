Shafiul Hayet
batsman
|Full name:
|Shafiul Hayet
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|16
|3
|Innings
|0
|2
|0
|Overs
|0
|7.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|47
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|6.71
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|16
|3
|Innings
|2
|15
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|1
|Runs
|0
|367
|18
|Balls Faced
|4
|499
|12
|Avg
|0
|24.46
|18
|SR
|0
|73.54
|150
|Fours
|0
|41
|3
|Fifties
|0
|2
|0
|Sixies
|0
|7
|0
|Highest
|0
|66
|18
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0