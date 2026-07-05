Mohammad Moinul Islam
batsman
|Full name:
|Mohammad Moinul Islam
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|5
|6
|Overs
|30.3
|40.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|102
|210
|Wickets
|1
|2
|Avg
|102
|105
|SR
|183
|120
|Eco
|3.34
|5.25
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|6
|6
|Innings
|11
|6
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|150
|66
|Balls Faced
|407
|107
|Avg
|13.63
|13.2
|SR
|36.85
|61.68
|Fours
|20
|9
|Fifties
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|63
|27
|Hundreds
|0
|0