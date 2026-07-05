Mohammad Moinul Islam

Mohammad Moinul Islam

batsman

Full name:Mohammad Moinul Islam
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2026 Teams

Dhaka Dominators

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches66
Innings56
Overs30.340.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs102210
Wickets12
Avg102105
SR183120
Eco3.345.25
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches66
Innings116
Not outs01
Runs15066
Balls Faced407107
Avg13.6313.2
SR36.8561.68
Fours209
Fifties10
Sixies10
Highest6327
Hundreds00

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