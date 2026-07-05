Mohor Sheikh
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohor Sheikh
|Nationality:
|Bangladesh
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|16
|Innings
|17
|10
|15
|Overs
|221.3
|73.1
|45.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|40
|4
|0
|Runs
|711
|468
|349
|Wickets
|30
|12
|16
|Avg
|23.7
|39
|21.81
|SR
|44.3
|36.58
|16.87
|Eco
|3.2
|6.39
|7.75
|BB
|8
|3
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|2
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|10
|10
|16
|Innings
|12
|4
|7
|Not outs
|5
|2
|5
|Runs
|8
|14
|2
|Balls Faced
|75
|29
|9
|Avg
|1.14
|7
|1
|SR
|10.66
|48.27
|22.22
|Fours
|1
|2
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|5
|6
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0