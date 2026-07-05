Mohor Sheikh

Mohor Sheikh

bowler

Full name:Mohor Sheikh
Nationality:Bangladesh
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Durbar Rajshahi

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101016
Innings171015
Overs221.373.145.0
Balls---
Maidens4040
Runs711468349
Wickets301216
Avg23.73921.81
SR44.336.5816.87
Eco3.26.397.75
BB834
4w001
5w200
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches101016
Innings1247
Not outs525
Runs8142
Balls Faced75299
Avg1.1471
SR10.6648.2722.22
Fours120
Fifties000
Sixies000
Highest561
Hundreds000

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