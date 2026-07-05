Nathan Collins

Nathan Collins

batsman

Full name:Nathan Collins
Nationality:Finland

Teams

2023 Teams

Finland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2424
Innings2424
Not outs11
Runs604604
Balls Faced612612
Avg26.2626.26
SR98.6998.69
Fours5252
Fifties44
Sixies88
Highest7979
Hundreds00

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