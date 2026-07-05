Nathan Collins
batsman
|Full name:
|Nathan Collins
|Nationality:
|Finland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|24
|24
|Innings
|24
|24
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|604
|604
|Balls Faced
|612
|612
|Avg
|26.26
|26.26
|SR
|98.69
|98.69
|Fours
|52
|52
|Fifties
|4
|4
|Sixies
|8
|8
|Highest
|79
|79
|Hundreds
|0
|0