Neil Trevor Broom
batsman
|Full name:
|Neil Trevor Broom
|Nationality:
|New zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|39
|11
|149
|190
|160
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|43
|21
|11
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|132.0
|64.4
|25.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|525
|392
|241
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|8
|6
|8
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|65.62
|65.33
|30.12
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|99
|64.66
|18.75
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|3.97
|6.06
|9.64
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|2
|39
|11
|149
|190
|160
|Innings
|3
|39
|7
|252
|178
|151
|Not outs
|0
|4
|1
|26
|19
|14
|Runs
|32
|943
|73
|8457
|6030
|3601
|Balls Faced
|72
|1161
|68
|15951
|7481
|2954
|Avg
|10.66
|26.94
|12.16
|37.42
|37.92
|26.28
|SR
|44.44
|81.22
|107.35
|53.01
|80.6
|121.9
|Fours
|5
|78
|8
|1053
|524
|313
|Fifties
|0
|5
|0
|33
|39
|21
|Sixies
|0
|12
|1
|63
|91
|123
|Highest
|20
|109
|36
|203
|164
|117
|Hundreds
|0
|1
|0
|18
|10
|1