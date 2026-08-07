Neil Trevor Broom

Neil Trevor Broom

batsman

Full name:Neil Trevor Broom
Nationality:New zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches23911149190160
Innings000432111
Overs000132.064.425.0
Balls------
Maidens0002010
Runs000525392241
Wickets000868
Avg00065.6265.3330.12
SR0009964.6618.75
Eco0003.976.069.64
BB000222
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches23911149190160
Innings3397252178151
Not outs041261914
Runs3294373845760303601
Balls Faced721161681595174812954
Avg10.6626.9412.1637.4237.9226.28
SR44.4481.22107.3553.0180.6121.9
Fours57881053524313
Fifties050333921
Sixies01216391123
Highest2010936203164117
Hundreds01018101

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