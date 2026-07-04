Hamish Duncan Rutherford
batsman
|Full name:
|Hamish Duncan Rutherford
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|4
|8
|130
|123
|184
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|14
|6
|7
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|0
|37.0
|11.0
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Runs
|2
|0
|0
|113
|54
|91
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|113
|54
|45.5
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|222
|66
|36
|Eco
|2
|0
|0
|3.05
|4.9
|7.58
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|16
|4
|8
|130
|123
|184
|Innings
|29
|4
|7
|226
|117
|177
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|5
|Runs
|755
|15
|151
|7863
|4272
|4150
|Balls Faced
|1338
|56
|105
|13176
|4498
|2924
|Avg
|26.96
|3.75
|21.57
|35.26
|38.14
|24.12
|SR
|56.42
|26.78
|143.81
|59.67
|94.97
|141.92
|Fours
|98
|2
|12
|1109
|476
|430
|Fifties
|1
|0
|1
|40
|19
|17
|Sixies
|9
|0
|9
|63
|103
|184
|Highest
|171
|11
|62
|239
|155
|106
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0
|17
|13
|2