Hamish Duncan Rutherford

Hamish Duncan Rutherford

batsman

Full name:Hamish Duncan Rutherford
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1648130123184
Innings1001467
Overs1.00037.011.012.0
Balls------
Maidens000400
Runs2001135491
Wickets000112
Avg0001135445.5
SR0002226636
Eco2003.054.97.58
BB000111
4w000000
5w000000
10w000000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches1648130123184
Innings2947226117177
Not outs100355
Runs75515151786342724150
Balls Faced1338561051317644982924
Avg26.963.7521.5735.2638.1424.12
SR56.4226.78143.8159.6794.97141.92
Fours982121109476430
Fifties101401917
Sixies90963103184
Highest1711162239155106
Hundreds10017132

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