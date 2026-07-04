Matthew Boyce Bacon
bowler
|Full name:
|Matthew Boyce Bacon
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|45
|30
|Innings
|32
|44
|30
|Overs
|460.3
|304.2
|103.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|67
|18
|1
|Runs
|1757
|1797
|911
|Wickets
|56
|54
|39
|Avg
|31.37
|33.27
|23.35
|SR
|49.33
|33.81
|15.97
|Eco
|3.81
|5.9
|8.77
|BB
|10
|4
|5
|4w
|5
|2
|2
|5w
|1
|0
|1
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|20
|45
|30
|Innings
|28
|24
|6
|Not outs
|7
|9
|3
|Runs
|205
|150
|15
|Balls Faced
|597
|206
|17
|Avg
|9.76
|10
|5
|SR
|34.33
|72.81
|88.23
|Fours
|27
|14
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|1
|Highest
|43
|21
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0