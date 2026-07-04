Matthew Boyce Bacon

Matthew Boyce Bacon

bowler

Full name:Matthew Boyce Bacon
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches204530
Innings324430
Overs460.3304.2103.5
Balls---
Maidens67181
Runs17571797911
Wickets565439
Avg31.3733.2723.35
SR49.3333.8115.97
Eco3.815.98.77
BB1045
4w522
5w101
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches204530
Innings28246
Not outs793
Runs20515015
Balls Faced59720617
Avg9.76105
SR34.3372.8188.23
Fours27140
Fifties000
Sixies011
Highest43219
Hundreds000

Another Players

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

Parkes, Thorn Kiwa

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Phillips, Glenn

Phillips, Glenn

White, Ollie

White, Ollie