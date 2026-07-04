Thorn Kiwa Parkes

Thorn Kiwa Parkes

batsman

Full name:Thorn Kiwa Parkes
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:leg break

Teams

2026 Teams

Otago Volts

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches914
Innings000
Overs000
Balls---
Maidens000
Runs000
Wickets000
Avg000
SR000
Eco000
BB000
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches914
Innings1603
Not outs100
Runs534017
Balls Faced1279027
Avg35.605.66
SR41.75062.96
Fours4802
Fifties500
Sixies300
Highest115015
Hundreds100

Another Players

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Bacon, Matthew Boyce

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Francis Johnson, Vaughn

Cox, Ben

Cox, Ben

McClenaghan, Mitchell

McClenaghan, Mitchell

Rutherford, Hamish

Rutherford, Hamish

Holder, Jason

Holder, Jason

Georgeson, Luke

Georgeson, Luke

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Gibson, Jacob Michael

Phillips, Glenn

Phillips, Glenn

White, Ollie

White, Ollie