Thorn Kiwa Parkes
batsman
|Full name:
|Thorn Kiwa Parkes
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|leg break
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|4
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|9
|1
|4
|Innings
|16
|0
|3
|Not outs
|1
|0
|0
|Runs
|534
|0
|17
|Balls Faced
|1279
|0
|27
|Avg
|35.6
|0
|5.66
|SR
|41.75
|0
|62.96
|Fours
|48
|0
|2
|Fifties
|5
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|0
|0
|Highest
|115
|0
|15
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0