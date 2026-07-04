Parshavi Chopra

Parshavi Chopra

all rounder

Full name:Parshavi Chopra
Nationality:India
Date of Birth (Age):May 10, 2006 (17)
Zodiac Sign:Taurus
Height:155 cm
Hometown:Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, India
Jersey Number:10
Batting Style:Right-hand bat
Bowling Style:Right-arm Leg Break
Social Media:Instagram, Facebook

Teams

2024 Teams

Up Warriorz Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches4
Innings4
Overs12.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs98
Wickets3
Avg32.66
SR24
Eco8.16
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches4
Innings1
Not outs1
Runs0
Balls Faced5
Avg0
SR0
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest0
Hundreds0

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