Parshavi Chopra
all rounder
|Full name:
|Parshavi Chopra
|Nationality:
|India
|Date of Birth (Age):
|May 10, 2006 (17)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Taurus
|Height:
|155 cm
|Hometown:
|Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Jersey Number:
|10
|Batting Style:
|Right-hand bat
|Bowling Style:
|Right-arm Leg Break
|Social Media:
|Instagram, Facebook
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Overs
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|98
|Wickets
|3
|Avg
|32.66
|SR
|24
|Eco
|8.16
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|1
|Not outs
|1
|Runs
|0
|Balls Faced
|5
|Avg
|0
|SR
|0
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|0
|Hundreds
|0