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International career

Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja was born on 6 December 1988. He plays for India’s national team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test matches. As an all-rounder, he bats left-handed and bowls left-arm orthodox spin. Many regard him as one of the best all-rounders and fielders in cricket history. By 2025, he held the record for the longest time as the World No. 1 Test all-rounder in the ICC Rankings.

Jadeja took the most wickets in the 2013 Champions Trophy and earned the man of the match award in the final. He joined the Indian team that won the 2024 T20 World Cup, then retired from T20 Internationals soon after. In 2025, twelve years after his first ICC Champions Trophy win, he helped India win the trophy again by hitting the winning boundary in the final. He plays first-class cricket for Saurashtra and led the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With 220 wickets, Jadeja ranks seventh among India’s highest ODI wicket-takers.

Jadeja served as vice-captain of India’s Under-19 team that won the World Cup in Malaysia in 2008, with Virat Kohli as captain. His ODI debut came against Sri Lanka on 8 February 2009, when he scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 77 balls. His Test debut arrived almost four years later, on 13 December 2012, in a match against England at Nagpur.

In the IPL, Chennai Super Kings bought Jadeja for $2 million in the 2012 auction. When Chennai faced a two-season ban, he joined Gujarat Lions in 2016 with a contract worth ₹9.5 crores. On 22 January 2017, he became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 ODI wickets by dismissing Sam Billings at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. In March 2017, he reached the top position as the world’s best bowler, overtaking Ravichandran Ashwin. Jadeja was named captain of Chennai Super Kings for the 2022 IPL season, replacing MS Dhoni, but stepped down during the season.

2008–09: Jadeja impressed selectors with strong performances in the Ranji Trophy, taking 42 wickets and scoring 739 runs. He earned a place in the ODI team for the Sri Lanka series and made his international debut on 8 February 2009, scoring 60 in his first match.

2009: Faced criticism for slow scoring in the 2009 World Twenty20. Replaced Yusuf Pathan as the No. 7 batsman in ODIs. Won Man of the Match in December against Sri Lanka with 4 wickets (best bowling 4–32).

2010: Made a strong comeback in the ODI series against England, scoring 78 runs and taking 2 wickets in the third ODI at The Oval. Showed mixed performance in the fourth ODI with both errors and a catch.

2012: Earned Man of the Match in a T20I against Australia for excellent fielding and bowling figures (1/16). After an impressive Ranji Trophy season, selected for the Test team and debuted against England at Nagpur in December, taking 3 wickets.

2013: Played a key role in India’s 4–0 home Test series win against Australia, taking 24 wickets and earning Man of the Match in the final Test. Led wicket-taking in the ICC Champions Trophy with 12 wickets, won the Golden Ball, and contributed 33 in the final. Ranked No. 1 bowler in ODI cricket by the ICC in August.

2014: Scored his maiden Test fifty against England, helping India set a challenging target with a strong lower-order partnership.

2015: Selected for the Cricket World Cup despite a shoulder injury. Took 9 wickets in 8 matches, but modest batting performance. Dropped from the team after poor form in the Bangladesh series.

2015–16: Returned strongly in Ranji Trophy with 38 wickets and 215 runs. Recalled to the Test side for the South Africa series, taking 23 wickets and scoring 109 runs. Played in limited-overs tours of Australia, bowling economically and taking several wickets.

2017: Featured in all Tests against Australia, taking 25 wickets and scoring two half-centuries. Won Player of the Series and Player of the Match awards. Shared No. 1 ICC Test bowler ranking with Ravichandran Ashwin. Became the fastest left-arm bowler to reach 150 Test wickets.

2018: Scored first Test century in October. In 2019, reached 2,000 runs and 150 wickets in ODIs. Named in the 2019 Cricket World Cup squad.

2019: Took 200th Test wicket in October against South Africa.

2021: Reached 2,000 runs and 200 wickets in Tests. Included in India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

2022: Set Indian Test record by scoring 175 batting at No. 7 or lower. Achieved match figures of 9/87 against Sri Lanka. Scored first overseas Test century in England. Named vice-captain for the ODI series against the West Indies. Missed the 2022 T20 World Cup due to a knee injury but returned to the Test squad in February 2023.

2024: Selected for the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad. Played a vital role in India’s victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Announced retirement from T20 Internationals but continued IPL career.

2025: Hit winning runs in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. The match sparked retirement rumors after Virat Kohli’s emotional gesture. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 9 runs, sealing India’s victory. He spoke about the match in interviews but did not confirm retirement plans.

Leagues Participation

Ravindra Jadeja has been an important player in various domestic and franchise leagues. His performances in these competitions have helped him grow as a key all-rounder on the international stage.

Indian Premier League

Ravindra Jadeja started his IPL career with the Rajasthan Royals in the first season of 2008, playing a key role in their title win. After missing the 2010 season due to a ban, he joined Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 before moving to Chennai Super Kings in 2012, where he became one of the top players and even captained the team briefly in 2022. Jadeja’s performances have included important batting and bowling displays, helping Chennai win multiple titles.

In November 2025, Jadeja was traded to the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson. Jadeja agreed to a pay cut, and his salary in the league was revised to NR 14 crore.

Year Team Notes 2008 Rajasthan Royals Played 14 matches; helped team win IPL; scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 131.06 2009 Rajasthan Royals Scored 295 runs; economical bowling; praised by captain Shane Warne 2010 — Did not play due to a ban for contractual issues 2011 Kochi Tuskers Kerala Bought for $950,000; team terminated after the season 2012–Present Chennai Super Kings Bought for $2 million in 2012; key all-rounder; captain in 2022, but stepped down mid-season 2021 Chennai Super Kings Scored 62 and took 3/13 inthe match; Man of the Match 2023 Chennai Super Kings He scored 301 runs (including two fifties) and took 12 wickets, maintaining his status as one of the league's premier all-rounders. 2026 Rajasthan Royals Traded back to RR for INR 14 crore. Returning to his first-ever franchise after 17 years./p>

Domestic career

Ravindra Jadeja started his domestic career early by playing for India’s Under-19 team at 16 years old in 2005. He took part in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup in Sri Lanka, where India finished second, and took three wickets in the final against Pakistan. As vice-captain of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup-winning team, Jadeja took 10 wickets in six matches with an average of 13.60, showing his skill as a bowler.

He played his first first-class match in the 2006–07 Duleep Trophy for West Zone and also represented Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy. By 2012, Jadeja scored three triple centuries in first-class cricket, becoming the first Indian to reach this mark and only the eighth player worldwide to do so. These scores—314 against Orissa, 303 not out versus Gujarat, and 331 against Railways—came before he turned 24, proving his strength as a batsman alongside his bowling abilities.

Records and achievements

Ravindra Jadeja has built a strong reputation through many awards and records across his career. His skills as an all-rounder brought him recognition both in India and internationally.

2008–09: Received the Madhavrao Scindia Award for taking the most wickets in the Ranji Trophy

2013: Named in the ICC ODI Team of the Year

2016: Named again in the ICC ODI Team of the Year

2017: Took 54 wickets in 10 Test matches, setting the record for the most Test wickets in a single year by an Indian left-handed spinner

2019: Honored with the Arjuna Award for outstanding sports achievements

2021: Ranked 1st in the ICC Top 10 Test all-rounders list

Holds the record for the highest Test score by an Indian at number seven, scoring 175 against Sri Lanka, surpassing Kapil Dev’s record

Became India’s leading left-handed wicket-taker in Test cricket, with 268 wickets, surpassing Bishan Singh Bedi

Scored 2,692 runs in 226 IPL matches, holding the record for the most runs by a player in IPL history, with an average of 26.39 and a strike rate of 128.56

Personal life

Ravindra Jadeja grew up in a modest family in Gujarat and faced many challenges before becoming a top cricket player. His life story includes strong family support and personal struggles that shaped his path.

Family

Born on 6 December 1988 in Navagam Ghed, Gujarat, Jadeja’s father worked as a security watchman and hoped he would join the Army. Instead, Jadeja chose cricket, despite being afraid of his father as a child. His mother died in 2005, which nearly led him to quit cricket. He has a sister who works as a nurse. Jadeja married Rivaba Solanki in April 2016, and they have a daughter born in 2017. Rivaba serves as an MLA from Gujarat representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, while Jadeja’s father and sister are involved with the Indian National Congress.

Finance

By 2025, Jadeja’s net worth stands at about 15 million US dollars (around 123 crores Indian rupees).

Homes and Vehicles

Jadeja lives in a four-story bungalow with royal-style decorations in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He also owns a farmhouse located 25 kilometers from his main home called “Mr. Jaddoo’s Farmhouse”. His vehicle collection includes several luxury cars such as Audi Q7, Audi A4, BMW X1 XDrive, a Rolls Royce, and a Hayabusa superbike.

Scandals

During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar called Jadeja a “bits and pieces player.” After Jadeja performed well, Manjrekar apologized.

Fans

Jadeja earned praise for his key role in India’s 4–0 Test series win against Australia in 2013. Still, he became the subject of many jokes on social media and cricket forums. Fans often call him “Sir Ravindra Jadeja” after a viral meme. His IPL jersey reads “Jaddu”, a nickname given by teammates. Known for his flashy style, Jadeja’s sword celebration after scoring 50s or 100s is famous worldwide, though it drew some criticism. His teammates, including MS Dhoni, join in on the jokes, which Jadeja accepts with good humor.