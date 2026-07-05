Parvinder Singh

Parvinder Singh

batsman

Full name:Parvinder Singh
Nationality:India

Teams

2023 Teams

Indore Knights

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches734710
Innings23133
Overs113.054.07.0
Balls---
Maidens2640
Runs37226348
Wickets571
Avg74.437.5748
SR135.646.2842
Eco3.294.876.85
BB321
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches734710
Innings1164410
Not outs782
Runs39691248226
Balls Faced85291777187
Avg36.4134.6628.25
SR46.5370.23120.85
Fours48512221
Fifties1882
Sixies3571
Highest20210252
Hundreds1210

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