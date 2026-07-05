Parvinder Singh
batsman
|Full name:
|Parvinder Singh
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|73
|47
|10
|Innings
|23
|13
|3
|Overs
|113.0
|54.0
|7.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|26
|4
|0
|Runs
|372
|263
|48
|Wickets
|5
|7
|1
|Avg
|74.4
|37.57
|48
|SR
|135.6
|46.28
|42
|Eco
|3.29
|4.87
|6.85
|BB
|3
|2
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|73
|47
|10
|Innings
|116
|44
|10
|Not outs
|7
|8
|2
|Runs
|3969
|1248
|226
|Balls Faced
|8529
|1777
|187
|Avg
|36.41
|34.66
|28.25
|SR
|46.53
|70.23
|120.85
|Fours
|485
|122
|21
|Fifties
|18
|8
|2
|Sixies
|35
|7
|1
|Highest
|202
|102
|52
|Hundreds
|12
|1
|0