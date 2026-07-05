Peter Gallagher
all rounder
|Full name:
|Peter Gallagher
|Nationality:
|Finland
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|19
|19
|Overs
|71.5
|71.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|441
|441
|Wickets
|24
|24
|Avg
|18.37
|18.37
|SR
|17.95
|17.95
|Eco
|6.13
|6.13
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|22
|22
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|238
|238
|Balls Faced
|191
|191
|Avg
|12.52
|12.52
|SR
|124.6
|124.6
|Fours
|17
|17
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|14
|14
|Highest
|36
|36
|Hundreds
|0
|0