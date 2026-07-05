Peter Gallagher

Peter Gallagher

all rounder

Full name:Peter Gallagher
Nationality:Finland

Teams

2023 Teams

Finland

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings1919
Overs71.571.5
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs441441
Wickets2424
Avg18.3718.37
SR17.9517.95
Eco6.136.13
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings2222
Not outs33
Runs238238
Balls Faced191191
Avg12.5212.52
SR124.6124.6
Fours1717
Fifties00
Sixies1414
Highest3636
Hundreds00

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