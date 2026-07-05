Preston Anthony Shaine Mc Sween

Preston Anthony Shaine Mc Sween

bowler

Full name:Preston Anthony Shaine Mc Sween
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Clove Challengers

Windward Islands Volcanoes

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18132
Innings29132
Overs506.599.04.0
Balls---
Maidens10830
Runs159151453
Wickets60111
Avg26.5146.7253
SR50.685424
Eco3.135.1913.25
BB921
4w100
5w500
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches18132
Innings2790
Not outs420
Runs295790
Balls Faced494760
Avg12.8211.280
SR59.71103.940
Fours4090
Fifties100
Sixies310
Highest86220
Hundreds000

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