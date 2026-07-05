Preston Anthony Shaine Mc Sween
bowler
|Full name:
|Preston Anthony Shaine Mc Sween
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|13
|2
|Innings
|29
|13
|2
|Overs
|506.5
|99.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|108
|3
|0
|Runs
|1591
|514
|53
|Wickets
|60
|11
|1
|Avg
|26.51
|46.72
|53
|SR
|50.68
|54
|24
|Eco
|3.13
|5.19
|13.25
|BB
|9
|2
|1
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|5
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|18
|13
|2
|Innings
|27
|9
|0
|Not outs
|4
|2
|0
|Runs
|295
|79
|0
|Balls Faced
|494
|76
|0
|Avg
|12.82
|11.28
|0
|SR
|59.71
|103.94
|0
|Fours
|40
|9
|0
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|0
|Highest
|86
|22
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0