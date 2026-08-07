Ram Raushan Sharan

Ram Raushan Sharan

wicket keeper

Full name:Ram Raushan Sharan
Nationality:Cambodia

Teams

2025 Teams

Cambodia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Overs6.06.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs4242
Wickets22
Avg2121
SR1818
Eco77
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs8686
Balls Faced112112
Avg17.217.2
SR76.7876.78
Fours88
Fifties00
Sixies33
Highest2929
Hundreds00

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