Ram Raushan Sharan
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ram Raushan Sharan
|Nationality:
|Cambodia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.0
|6.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|42
|42
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|21
|21
|SR
|18
|18
|Eco
|7
|7
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|86
|86
|Balls Faced
|112
|112
|Avg
|17.2
|17.2
|SR
|76.78
|76.78
|Fours
|8
|8
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|3
|Highest
|29
|29
|Hundreds
|0
|0