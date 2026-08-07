Salvin Stanly
batsman
|Full name:
|Salvin Stanly
|Nationality:
|Myanmar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|6.1
|6.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|50
|50
|Wickets
|1
|1
|Avg
|50
|50
|SR
|37
|37
|Eco
|8.1
|8.1
|BB
|1
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|42
|42
|Balls Faced
|38
|38
|Avg
|10.5
|10.5
|SR
|110.52
|110.52
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|25
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0