Salvin Stanly

Salvin Stanly

batsman

Full name:Salvin Stanly
Nationality:Myanmar

Teams

2024 Teams

Cambodia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Overs6.16.1
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs5050
Wickets11
Avg5050
SR3737
Eco8.18.1
BB11
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs4242
Balls Faced3838
Avg10.510.5
SR110.52110.52
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest2525
Hundreds00

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