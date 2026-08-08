Uday Singh Hathinjar
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Uday Singh Hathinjar
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|8.0
|8.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|63
|63
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|15.75
|15.75
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|7.87
|7.87
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|5
|5
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|33
|33
|Balls Faced
|20
|20
|Avg
|6.6
|6.6
|SR
|165
|165
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|4
|4
|Highest
|25
|25
|Hundreds
|0
|0