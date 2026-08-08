Uday Singh Hathinjar

Uday Singh Hathinjar

wicket keeper

Full name:Uday Singh Hathinjar

Teams

2025 Teams

Cambodia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings33
Overs8.08.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs6363
Wickets44
Avg15.7515.75
SR1212
Eco7.877.87
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches55
Innings55
Not outs00
Runs3333
Balls Faced2020
Avg6.66.6
SR165165
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies44
Highest2525
Hundreds00

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