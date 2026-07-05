Rameez Raja News View all If you want to be the first to know everything about cricketer Rameez Raja, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he is participating in, and what motivates him to play cricket. Shastri and Kohli's aggression has made a massive difference to this Indian team, feels Rameez Raja Former Pakistan skipper Rameez Raja believes that Ravi Shastri was a misfit in the Indian team back in his days and that inherent aggression is helping the Indian team move forward. The cricketer-turned-commentator further added that the India-England series is a great series ahead of the World Cup. Rameez Raja IND vs AUS | India have the batting line-up to tame Australia, feels Rameez Raja Rameez Raja Rameez Raja leaves out Rohit Sharma, Shahid Afridi from India-Pakistan combined ODI XI Rameez Raja VIDEO | Confused Rameez Raja gives run-out credit to Sarfaraz Ahmed instead of Mohammed Rizwan

International career

Ramiz Hasan Raja was born on 14 August 1962. He played cricket for Pakistan during the 1980s and 1990s. He was a top-order batsman and sometimes served as captain. His style was calm and focused on timing. He played in both Test matches and One Day Internationals.

In 1992, he was part of the Pakistan team that won the Cricket World Cup. This was a big moment in the country’s cricket history. After retiring from cricket, Raja worked in media. He became a commentator on several sports channels. He appeared on Sky Sports and Test Match Special during the 2006 series in England.

He also worked as the chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board. In 2004, he left the role due to media work. Later, in 2021, he became the 35th Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board. His term ended in December 2022. In 2024, he started a late-night show on Suno News. The show is called Showtime With Ramiz Raja and includes interviews with celebrities.

1984

Test Debut: Against England in Karachi (March 2–6, 1984).

Scored just 1 run in each innings — a modest start to his red-ball career.

No ODI appearances this year.

1985

ODI Debut: Against New Zealand at Christchurch (February 6, 1985).

Entered the limited-overs arena as Pakistan experimented with new players.

Began establishing himself as a dependable opening batter.

1986

Became more settled in the ODI team.

Continued building his reputation as a technically sound and consistent top-order player.

1987

World Cup Year (held in the Indian subcontinent)

Scored 349 runs in the tournament — a standout performer for Pakistan.

Opened the batting with competence: Scored 76 vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad. Contributed 42 vs West Indies in a crucial one-wicket win. Hit his first ODI century (113) against England. Top-scored with 70 vs West Indies in Karachi. Run out for 1 in the semi-final against Australia as Pakistan fell short.

Unique moment: Became the first player ever to be given out "obstructing the field" in ODIs during a match vs England at Karachi. He was on 98 and denied a century due to this dismissal.

1988–1990

Continued to serve as a regular in both formats.

Played a key role in providing stability at the top of the order.

Though not flashy, his consistency made him a valuable team player.

1991

Form remained steady as he built towards a strong World Cup campaign.

Worked on consolidating partnerships with fellow top-order batters like Aamir Sohail and Salim Malik.

1992

World Cup Glory (Australia/New Zealand)

Scored 349 runs, matching his tally from 1987.

Scored two centuries in the tournament: 102 vs West Indies in the opening match — batted through the innings. 119 vs New Zealand in a must-win game — the highest score of the tournament.

Other key contributions: 34 vs Australia at Perth. 32 vs Sri Lanka. 44 vs New Zealand in the semi-final.

Took the final catch in the World Cup final to dismiss Richard Illingworth and secure Pakistan’s historic win.

Became one of only two players at that time to score three World Cup centuries — the other being Sir Vivian Richards.

1993–1994

Struggled with form.

Was in and out of the team but remained an experienced hand.

1995

Returned to a leadership role.

Appointed captain of Pakistan but faced challenges.

Oversaw Pakistan’s first-ever home Test series loss to Sri Lanka, leading to pressure and eventual removal from captaincy.

1996

Played in the 1996 Cricket World Cup but was no longer a first-choice player.

Reached his 700th World Cup run, a significant personal milestone.

Final appearances began to dwindle as younger players emerged.

1997

Final Test: Played against Sri Lanka in Colombo (April 26–30, 1997).

Led Pakistan as captain during this tour but the team failed to win a single Test.

Final ODI: Played against India at Toronto (September 21, 1997).

Officially retired from international cricket the same year, closing a 13-year career with grace and dignity.

Post-Retirement Career

Transitioned into broadcasting and cricket administration.

Became a respected commentator, known for his articulate analysis.

Later served as Chief Executive of PCB, playing a key role in improving India-Pakistan cricket ties.

Appointed PCB Chairman in 2021, showing continued commitment to the development of cricket in Pakistan.

Career Summary

Test Matches: 57 | Runs: 2,833 | Average: 31.83 | Centuries: 2

ODIs: 198 | Runs: 5,841 | Centuries: 9

World Cup Runs: 700+ | Centuries: 3

Leagues Participation

During Rameez Raja's playing career, professional leagues like T20 or franchise tournaments did not exist.

Domestic career

Rameez Raja started his cricket career in the late 1970s and quickly became a key figure in Pakistan's domestic cricket scene. He debuted in first-class cricket in 1978 and scored over 9,000 runs in List A and 10,000 runs in first-class matches. Known for his solid and elegant batting style, Raja played 198 One Day Internationals and scored 9 centuries. He earned respect for his integrity and calm presence both on and off the field.

Records and achievements

Rameez Raja has had a remarkable cricket career, with many notable achievements and records:

1987 World Cup: Raja was part of the Pakistan team that reached the semifinals, where they were knocked out by Australia.

1992 World Cup Victory: Raja helped Pakistan win the World Cup. In the final against England, he caught the last ball, securing the win. He was named Best Player of the Match for his contribution.

Two Centuries in the 1992 World Cup: Raja scored two centuries during the tournament, including one against New Zealand.

World Cup Batting Record: Raja played 16 World Cup matches. He scored 700 runs, averaged 53.84, and had a strike rate of 64.22.

2004 India-Pakistan Series: Raja took part in the historic series between India and Pakistan, which took place in Pakistan after 15 years. The series won the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

First-Class Career: Raja debuted in first-class cricket in 1978. He scored over 9,000 runs in List A and 10,000 runs in first-class matches.

International Debut: Raja played his first Test match in 1984 against England and his first ODI in 1985 against New Zealand.

Personal life

Ramiz Raja has a diverse background and a rich history both in cricket and beyond. He has a strong family connection to Pakistan and India. Apart from cricket, he has a passion for architecture.