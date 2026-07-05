Rashid Khan News View all If you want to be the first to know the latest news about cricketer Rashid Khan, we have compiled all the latest news about him: his training schedule, which matches he will be participating in, and what records he has already set in cricket. Afghanistan Name Experienced Squad for High-Profile ODI Series Against India Afghanistan has announced its squad for the ODI series against India, featuring star players. Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi will be returning to the ODI team for this series. With stars such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Indian side, Afghanistan has also decided to bring out its best. Rashid Khan AI Simulation, GT vs SRH | Gill’s masterclass outshines Hyderabad’s explosive chase Rashid Khan Watch Rashid Khans Perfect Reply to Ravindra Jadejas Pocket Celebration Rashid Khan Twitter Erupts After Rashid Khans Dominant Bowling Show Rashid Khan Did India Consider Rashid Khan for Citizenship and National Selection?

International career

Rashid Khan is one of Afghanistan’s key players. His performances helped the national team grow stronger in international cricket. He is known for his sharp bowling and aggressive batting. Since his debut in 2015, he has broken many records.

2015

Played his first ODI match against Zimbabwe on October 18.

Started his T20I career against Zimbabwe on October 26.

2017

Took 5 wickets for 3 runs against Ireland on March 10.

Took 7 wickets for 18 runs against the West Indies on June 9, the best figures for a bowler from an associate nation.

Became the first player to take five wickets in two overs in a T20I match.

2018

Named ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year in January.

Became the youngest player to reach the top of the ICC ODI and T20I bowling rankings in February.

Captained Afghanistan in March at the Cricket World Cup Qualifier at 19 years and 165 days, the youngest captain in international cricket.

Became the fastest bowler to reach 50 wickets in T20Is in June.

Played Afghanistan’s first-ever Test against India on June 14.

Named in the Rest of the World XI for a T20I match against the West Indies in May.

2019

Became the fastest and youngest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets in March, achieving this in 44 matches.

Appointed Afghanistan’s T20I captain and ODI vice-captain in April.

Played his 100th international match at the 2019 Cricket World Cup in June.

Conceded 110 runs in 9 overs against England, the most expensive spell in World Cup history.

Appointed Afghanistan’s captain in all formats after the World Cup.

Became the youngest captain in Test history and led Afghanistan to a win against Bangladesh, taking 11 wickets and scoring a half-century.

Asghar Afghan was reappointed captain in December.

2020

Named ICC Men’s T20I Player of the Decade in December.

2021

Reappointed Afghanistan’s T20I captain in July.

Stepped down as T20I captain in September before the T20 World Cup due to selection disagreements.

Took his 400th T20 wicket on November 7 against New Zealand.

2022

Became Afghanistan’s T20I captain again in December after Mohammad Nabi stepped down.

2023

Suffered a back injury in November and missed the BBL 2023-24 season, India’s T20Is, PSL, and SA20.

2024

Named Afghanistan’s captain for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in May.

Led the team’s bowling attack with 31 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 9.58.

Took 14 wickets in 8 games at the T20 World Cup, helping Afghanistan reach the semi-finals for the first time.

Reached 369 international wickets by June.

Suffered a hamstring injury in October while playing in The Hundred.

Named in the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year.

Helped Afghanistan defeat Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup semi-final in December. Took 4 wickets and scored 19 runs from 10 balls.

Played his last Test match on January 6, 2025, in a two-match series against Zimbabwe. Afghanistan won by 72 runs. Rashid took 11 wickets for 160 runs, including 7 for 66 in the second innings and 4 wickets in the first innings.

Leagues Participation

Rashid Khan has played in several T20 leagues around the world. His performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), and Afghanistan Premier League (APL) have made him one of the best bowlers in the format. Below is a look at his contributions to each competition.

Indian Premier League

Rashid Khan started playing in the IPL in 2017 with Sunrisers Hyderabad. He finished that season with 17 wickets. In 2022, Gujarat Titans signed him as vice-captain, and he helped them win the title. During the 2023 season, he took a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders.

In 2024, he continued playing for Gujarat Titans. By April 10, he had appeared in 10 matches, scored 84 runs, and taken 8 wickets. He was retained for ₹18 crore ahead of the 2025 season, where he made history by becoming the third-fastest player to reach 150 IPL wickets, surpassing Jasprit Bumrah’s record. For the 2026 season, he remains the Titans' vice-captain and lead spinner under his existing ₹18 crore contract.

Season Team Price (₹) Performance 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 crore 17 wickets in 14 matches 2018 Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained Played 100th T20 match, took 2 wickets 2022 Gujarat Titans Drafted Vice-captain, won IPL 2023 Gujarat Titans Retained Hat-trick vs KKR 2024 Gujarat Titans Retained 10 matches, 84 runs, 8 wickets 2025 Gujarat Titans 18 crore Active player 2026 Gujarat Titans 18 crore Vice-captain, lead spinner

Caribbean Premier League

In 2017, Rashid played for Guyana Amazon Warriors. He became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in CPL history. In 2020, he moved to Barbados Tridents and reached 300 T20 wickets, becoming the youngest to achieve that record.

During the 2024 season, he played for Barbados Tridents and helped the team defeat St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots. He scored 26 runs and took 2 wickets in that match.

Season Team Price ($) Performance 2017 Guyana Amazon Warriors 60,000 First-ever CPL hat-trick 2020 Barbados Tridents N/A 300th T20 wicket, youngest to reach this mark 2024 Barbados Tridents N/A 26 runs, 2 wickets vs St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots

Big Bash League

Rashid joined Adelaide Strikers in 2017. He helped them win the BBL title in his first season. In 2020, he took a hat-trick against Sydney Sixers, and in 2022, he recorded his career-best bowling figures of 6/17.

In August 2024, he announced that he would not play in the 2024-25 BBL season.

Season Team Performance 2017-18 Adelaide Strikers Won BBL title 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers Hat-trick vs Sydney Sixers 2021-22 Adelaide Strikers 6/17 bowling figures 2024-25 - Skipped season

Afghanistan Premier League

In 2018, Rashid played for Kabul Zwanan as the Icon Player. He led the team to the final and won the Player of the Tournament award.

He missed the 2024 season due to rehabilitation after surgery.

Season Team Performance 2018 Kabul Zwanan Player of the Tournament 2024 - Withdrew due to surgery

Pakistan Super League

Rashid played in PSL for the first time in 2018 with Quetta Gladiators. In 2021, Lahore Qalandars picked him as their first Platinum Pick. In the 2023 season, he won Player of the Match in a game against Multan Sultans. He did not participate in the 2024 season due to back surgery.

Season Team Price (Platinum Category) Performance 2018 Quetta Gladiators Drafted PSL debut 2021 Lahore Qalandars Platinum Pick First Platinum Pick for LQ 2023 Lahore Qalandars Retained Player of the Match vs Multan Sultans 2024 - - Withdrew due to injury

Rashid Khan remains a key player in T20 leagues. His performances have helped his teams succeed, and he continues to be one of the most sought-after bowlers in franchise cricket.

Domestic career

Rashid Khan played his first first-class match for Afghanistan against the England Lions in Abu Dhabi on December 7, 2016. He took 4 wickets for 48 runs and 8 wickets for 74 runs, while also scoring 25 not out and 52.

In October 2017, he joined Sussex County Cricket Club for the NatWest T20 Blast in England. Later, Trent Rockets selected him for £125,000 in the inaugural player draft for The Hundred competition.

In 2018, Rashid played for Durban Heat in South Africa’s Mzansi Super League. In 2019, he was set to represent Rotterdam Rhinos in the Euro T20 Slam.

Other Leagues

Rashid Khan has played in various global and regional tournaments:

October 2017: He joined Sussex County Cricket Club to play in the NatWest T20 Blast in England.

2018: He was part of Durban Heat for the Mzansi Super League T20 tournament in South Africa.

July 2019: He was picked to play for Rotterdam Rhinos in the Euro T20 Slam, but the tournament was canceled.

December 2021: He returned to Sussex for the 2022 T20 Blast in England.

April 2022: Trent Rockets bought him for The Hundred 2022 season.

June 2023: MI New York signed him for the Major League Cricket in the United States.

Records and achievements

Rashid Khan has set several records and achieved many milestones in his cricket career. Here are his major achievements:

2017: Best bowling figures for an associate nation in One Day Internationals (ODIs) against West Indies.

2018: Became the youngest player to be ranked No. 1 in ICC ODI bowler rankings.

2018: Became the youngest player to be ranked No. 1 in ICC T20I bowler rankings.

2018: Became the youngest player (19 years, 165 days) to captain an international team.

2018: Took 50 wickets in T20 Internationals in 2 years and 220 days, the fastest to do so.

2018: Became the youngest player to take 100 wickets in ODIs, doing it in just 44 matches.

2018: Set the best bowling figures for Afghanistan with 5 wickets for 3 runs.

2018: Took 5 wickets in 2 overs in a T20I, a record.

2018: With Paul Stirling, took the most wickets by players from different teams in the same ODI match (6 wickets each).

2019: Took 4 wickets in 4 consecutive balls, one of the few players to do so.

2019: Conceded the most runs in an inaugural Test match (152 runs).

2019: Bowled the most expensive spell in a World Cup, giving away 110 runs in 9 overs.

2021: Became the first Afghan bowler to take both a 5-wicket and 10-wicket haul in Test matches.

2021: Took a 10-wicket haul as a captain in Test matches, a first.

2021: Scored a half-century and took 10 wickets in the same Test match, a first.

2017: Took the first-ever hat-trick in the Caribbean Premier League.

2020: Took a hat-trick in the Big Bash League for Adelaide Strikers against Sydney Sixers.

2021: Became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20 Internationals, doing it in 53 matches.

2021-22: Set his career-best T20 bowling figures of 6/17 in a match for Adelaide Strikers against Brisbane Heat.

2021: Became the joint quickest spin bowler to reach 100 IPL wickets, alongside Amit Mishra.

2021: Became one of only four bowlers to take more than 450 wickets in T20 cricket.

ODI Career: Holds the second-best career bowling average (18.65) in ODI cricket.

Additional Milestones:

February 2018: Ranked No. 1 in ICC Player Rankings for ODI bowlers at just 19, the youngest player to do so.

February 2018: Ranked No. 1 in ICC Player Rankings for T20I bowlers.

2018: Dominated ICC all-rounder rankings.

March 2018: Became the youngest player to captain Afghanistan in the World Cup Qualifiers.

2022: Was named a champion in the Indian Premier League.

Personal life

Rashid Khan was born in 1998 in Nangarhar, Eastern Afghanistan. He grew up playing cricket with his brothers. He admired Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi and South African batsman AB de Villiers. At first, Rashid was better at batting but later focused on leg-spin bowling. He went to Islamia College Peshawar and studied computer science until 2013. His cricket skills helped him get into the college. Rashid became well-known in 2014 for his performances when the Afghan team played in Pakistan.

Hobbies and Interests

Rashid enjoys traveling when he's not playing cricket. He has a strong love for Bollywood movies and likes actors Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. As a batsman, Rashid admires Virat Kohli. For bowling, his idol is Shahid Afridi. He works hard to stay fit and exercises in the gym regularly. Rashid is also good at cooking. He is the vice-captain of Gujarat Titans and helped the team in their journey to becoming IPL champions in 2022.

Finance

In 2024, Rashid Khan's net worth is estimated at $4 million (about INR 30 crore). His income comes from playing in cricket leagues, national contracts, and brand deals.

Family

Rashid has ten siblings. His family lived in Jalalabad and owned a tire business in Nangarhar. They had to leave Afghanistan because of the war and lived in Pakistan for a few years. Rashid married on October 3, 2024, in Kabul. He shared this day with three of his brothers, who also got married on the same day.

Cars and House

Rashid lives in a large house in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, around 150 km from Kabul. Helikes expensive cars. A player owns a Land Rover Vogue and a Toyota Fortuner. In 2020, he sold his Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to raise money for the victims of the Australian bushfires.

Scandals

Rashid Khan was reprimanded by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June 2024 during a T20 Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. His actions in the final over of the first innings caused some controversy.

During the same match, Rashid had a disagreement with his teammate Karim Janat. Rashid got angry when Janat sent him back for a second run, and he threw his bat at him.

Fans

Rashid Khan has many fans. In May 2023, a video of him playing street cricket with Indian fans went viral. He has 10.7 million followers on Instagram.