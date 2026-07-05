Ray Osrick Oswayne Jordan
bowler
|Full name:
|Ray Osrick Oswayne Jordan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|5
|4
|Innings
|28
|5
|4
|Overs
|322.1
|35.5
|12.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|47
|3
|0
|Runs
|1143
|237
|116
|Wickets
|34
|7
|5
|Avg
|33.61
|33.85
|23.2
|SR
|56.85
|30.71
|14.4
|Eco
|3.54
|6.61
|9.66
|BB
|5
|3
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|15
|5
|4
|Innings
|27
|5
|2
|Not outs
|4
|1
|0
|Runs
|220
|30
|15
|Balls Faced
|659
|52
|10
|Avg
|9.56
|7.5
|7.5
|SR
|33.38
|57.69
|150
|Fours
|19
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|1
|Highest
|29
|18
|9
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0