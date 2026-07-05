Ray Osrick Oswayne Jordan

Ray Osrick Oswayne Jordan

bowler

Full name:Ray Osrick Oswayne Jordan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2023 Teams

Fort Charlotte Strikers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1554
Innings2854
Overs322.135.512.0
Balls---
Maidens4730
Runs1143237116
Wickets3475
Avg33.6133.8523.2
SR56.8530.7114.4
Eco3.546.619.66
BB533
4w100
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches1554
Innings2752
Not outs410
Runs2203015
Balls Faced6595210
Avg9.567.57.5
SR33.3857.69150
Fours1911
Fifties000
Sixies311
Highest29189
Hundreds000

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