Rayapeth Arjun Swaroop
bowler
|Full name:
|Rayapeth Arjun Swaroop
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
|Date of Birth (Age):
|20 August 1965 (age 57 years)
|Zodiac Sign:
|Leo
|Hometown:
|Secunderabad, Telangana
|Social Media:
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|60
|31
|Innings
|81
|28
|Overs
|1639.2
|223.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|370
|13
|Runs
|3812
|828
|Wickets
|128
|30
|Avg
|29.78
|27.6
|SR
|76.84
|44.63
|Eco
|2.32
|3.71
|BB
|10
|4
|4w
|6
|1
|5w
|6
|0
|10w
|1
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|60
|31
|Innings
|89
|27
|Not outs
|8
|2
|Runs
|2975
|697
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|36.72
|27.88
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|13
|4
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|165
|79
|Hundreds
|7
|0