Rayapeth Arjun Swaroop

Rayapeth Arjun Swaroop

bowler

Full name:Rayapeth Arjun Swaroop
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm
Date of Birth (Age):20 August 1965 (age 57 years)
Zodiac Sign:Leo
Hometown:Secunderabad, Telangana
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2023 Teams

Guwahati Avengers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6031
Innings8128
Overs1639.2223.1
Balls--
Maidens37013
Runs3812828
Wickets12830
Avg29.7827.6
SR76.8444.63
Eco2.323.71
BB104
4w61
5w60
10w10

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6031
Innings8927
Not outs82
Runs2975697
Balls Faced00
Avg36.7227.88
SR00
Fours00
Fifties134
Sixies00
Highest16579
Hundreds70

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