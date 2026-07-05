Anas Mahmood

Anas Mahmood

batsman

Full name:Anas Mahmood

Teams

2023 Teams

Michigan Cricket Stars

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2610
Innings183
Overs41.33.2
Balls--
Maidens20
Runs21024
Wickets40
Avg52.50
SR62.250
Eco5.067.2
BB20
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches2610
Innings4910
Not outs00
Runs1135274
Balls Faced2708350
Avg23.1627.4
SR41.9178.28
Fours14827
Fifties62
Sixies72
Highest14768
Hundreds10

Another Players

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Hassan, Abul

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Scott, Ryan

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Ali Dar, Raza

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Kumar, Akhil

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