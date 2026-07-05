Anas Mahmood
batsman
|Full name:
|Anas Mahmood
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|26
|10
|Innings
|18
|3
|Overs
|41.3
|3.2
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|2
|0
|Runs
|210
|24
|Wickets
|4
|0
|Avg
|52.5
|0
|SR
|62.25
|0
|Eco
|5.06
|7.2
|BB
|2
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|26
|10
|Innings
|49
|10
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|1135
|274
|Balls Faced
|2708
|350
|Avg
|23.16
|27.4
|SR
|41.91
|78.28
|Fours
|148
|27
|Fifties
|6
|2
|Sixies
|7
|2
|Highest
|147
|68
|Hundreds
|1
|0