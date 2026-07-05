International career

Zeeshan Maqsood, born on October 24, 1987, is a cricketer from Pakistan who plays for the Oman national team. He has been a key player for Oman and has led the team as its captain. Maqsood has represented Oman at the 2016 and 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cups. In 2022, the International Cricket Council (ICC) named him the ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year.

Zeeshan began his cricket career in 2012, debuting at the ACC Trophy Elite, and has become one of Oman's most consistent players. Below is a summary of his career and key achievements.

ODI Career

Debut: Namibia vs Oman, Windhoek – April 27, 2019

Last ODI: Canada vs Oman, King City (NW) – September 26, 2024

T20I Career

Debut: Oman vs Afghanistan, Dublin – July 25, 2015

Last T20I: Canada vs Oman, King City (NW) – October 03, 2024

2012 - Zeeshan played his first match for Oman at the 2012 ACC Trophy Elite, scoring 199 runs on debut against Bhutan.

2014 - He participated in the ICC World Cricket League Division Four tournament.

2015 - Made his T20I debut against Afghanistan at the ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier.

2016 - Became the top run-scorer in the ICC World Cricket League Division Five with 350 runs.

October 2016 - Played his List A debut against the United Arab Emirates.

January 2018 - Was selected for Oman’s squad in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament.

August 2018 - Named captain of Oman for the Asia Cup Qualifier.

October 2018 - Led Oman in the ICC World Cricket League Division Three and the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

March 2019 - Led Oman in the ICC World Cricket League Division Two tournament, where Oman earned ODI status.

April 27, 2019 - Debuted in ODIs against Namibia in Windhoek.

February 2020 - Scored his first century in ODIs, 109 runs against the United States.

September 2021 - Led Oman in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

May 2024 - Selected for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, though his captaincy was transferred to Aqib Ilyas.

ODI: Played 48 matches, scoring 1,273 runs with an average of 30. He has hit 103 fours and 22 sixes.

T20I: Played 61 matches, scoring 1,115 runs with an average of 25. He has hit 116 fours and 34 sixes.

Zeeshan has been a vital player for Oman, helping the team gain international recognition. His leadership and consistent batting have been crucial in Oman's success.

Leagues Participation

As of May 2025, the IPL is suspended due to escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan.

Domestic career

Zeeshan Maqsood started his cricket journey in Punjab, Pakistan, where he first developed a strong passion for the sport. His skills improved further when he moved to Oman, where he was guided by mentors Manzoor Elahi and Saleem Elahi.

In 2017, Maqsood played for the Kabul Eagles. After his debut, just two weeks later, he played his first international match for Oman against Afghanistan on July 25, 2015, in a T20I.

As he gained more experience, Zeeshan was named captain of the Oman national team in 2019 for the World Cricket League Division Two. His steady progress made him an important figure in Oman's cricket team.

Records and achievements

Zeeshan Maqsood has earned several important records and awards throughout his cricket career. His hard work and talent have led him to become one of Oman's key players.

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: 91st position with 428 points

ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year: January 2022, for his performances and leadership

ICC Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year: 2021, for his leadership in the T20 World Cup

Player of the Match Award: 2023, for his performance in World Cup qualification

Overall Performance Award: 2023, for scoring 59 runs and taking a wicket to help Oman win with 11 balls left.

Personal life

Zeeshan Maqsood is a cricketer who plays for the Oman national team. He was born in Pakistan and moved to Oman in his teenage years. Many fans and sports websites follow his career and life outside cricket.

Family

He is married. There is no public information about his wife or children. Maqsood was born in Chichawatni, Punjab, Pakistan. His family moved to Oman when he was young. His ancestors came from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India before the partition. Manzoor Elahi and Saleem Elahi helped him start his cricket career.

Finance

As of 2024, Zeeshan Maqsood has an estimated net worth of about $1.5 million.

Scandals

There were no major scandals. After a match against Namibia in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, some media quoted his words. He said that the Oman team was not confident but believed they could compete. He also said that the team did not allow many easy deliveries but still lost the match.

Fans

His Instagram account has around 1,800 followers.