Mohammad Mohsin

Mohammad Mohsin

bowler

Full name:Mohammad Mohsin
Nationality:Pakistan
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:off break right arm

Teams

2026 Teams

Lahore Region Whites

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7621
Innings8519
Overs55.528.259.3
Balls---
Maidens520
Runs205141488
Wickets8815
Avg25.6217.6232.53
SR41.8721.2523.8
Eco3.674.978.2
BB544
4w011
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches7621
Innings12414
Not outs113
Runs35168142
Balls Faced610100122
Avg31.922.6612.9
SR57.5468116.39
Fours4374
Fifties110
Sixies108
Highest1405335
Hundreds100

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