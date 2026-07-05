Mohammad Mohsin
bowler
|Full name:
|Mohammad Mohsin
|Nationality:
|Pakistan
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|off break right arm
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|21
|Innings
|8
|5
|19
|Overs
|55.5
|28.2
|59.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|5
|2
|0
|Runs
|205
|141
|488
|Wickets
|8
|8
|15
|Avg
|25.62
|17.62
|32.53
|SR
|41.87
|21.25
|23.8
|Eco
|3.67
|4.97
|8.2
|BB
|5
|4
|4
|4w
|0
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|7
|6
|21
|Innings
|12
|4
|14
|Not outs
|1
|1
|3
|Runs
|351
|68
|142
|Balls Faced
|610
|100
|122
|Avg
|31.9
|22.66
|12.9
|SR
|57.54
|68
|116.39
|Fours
|43
|7
|4
|Fifties
|1
|1
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|8
|Highest
|140
|53
|35
|Hundreds
|1
|0
|0