Rhys Andrew Mariu
batsman
|Full name:
|Rhys Andrew Mariu
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|4
|1
|Innings
|8
|1
|Not outs
|1
|0
|Runs
|405
|24
|Balls Faced
|738
|25
|Avg
|57.85
|24
|SR
|54.87
|96
|Fours
|52
|5
|Fifties
|3
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|112
|24
|Hundreds
|1
|0