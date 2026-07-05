Rhys Andrew Mariu

Rhys Andrew Mariu

batsman

Full name:Rhys Andrew Mariu
Nationality:New Zealand

Teams

2026 Teams

Canterbury Kings

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches41
Innings00
Overs00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs00
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco00
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches41
Innings81
Not outs10
Runs40524
Balls Faced73825
Avg57.8524
SR54.8796
Fours525
Fifties30
Sixies00
Highest11224
Hundreds10

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